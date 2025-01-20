iMobility transforms call centres with advanced RoboDialing AI-assist communication services

AI has revolutionised the call centre environment. (Image: iMGroup)

AI is the buzzword of the year, and companies continue to digitalise with automation and data intelligence. The call centre environment introduces new AI use cases to enhance customer experience and expectations. Call centre environments absorb enormous amounts of data every day. The fast-paced environment and agility require a unified multi-tenant, redundant and extremely scalable platform.

Nazeer Adam, CEO of iMobility, explains the advancements of call centre environments using AI. AI has revolutionised the call centre environment by enhancing efficiency, customer satisfaction and overall performance. By integrating AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants, routine inquiries can be handled automatically, freeing up human agents to focus on more complex issues.

Advanced AI analytics can provide real-time insights into customer interactions, enabling better decision-making and personalised service. Additionally, AI can predict customer needs and automate follow-up tasks, reducing response times and improving the overall customer experience. With continuous learning capabilities, AI systems can adapt to evolving customer preferences and trends, making call centres more agile and responsive to market demands.

iMobility offers telecommunications services such as hosted unified communications, voice termination, bulk SMS, wholesale 5G data and consulting services. The company provides a premium contact centre (CCaaS) platform for advanced inbound and outbound call management, campaigns and RoboDialing with AI-assisted agent recording and transcription. Focused on AI development and integrated with ChatGPT and conversational bots, the platform has features to create feeds and suggestions that help agents answer queries quickly and more efficiently.

Strategic partnerships are at the core of iMobility's success. Collaborations with leading technology providers such as QVOICE enable the integration of advanced features added to the CCaaS platform. QVOICE sees over 30 successful deployments worldwide, with over four successfully deployed in South Africa. The partnerships selected are based on technological excellence, alignment, reliability and the ability to enhance iMobility’s offerings. Some of the key partners in the industry support iMobility with unified telecommunication services, redundancy, 5G data and voice services, explains Adam.

As AI innovation progresses across markets, iMobility and QVOICE are investing in advanced AI communications such as AI Agent for automated customer interactions and handling routine inquiries efficiently; AI Assist for real-time support agents during customer interactions to improve service quality; and AI IVR (interactive voice response) to enhance interactive voice response systems for more natural and effective customer navigation. The expansion of integration capabilities is what iMobility and QVOICE look forward to in the near future, Adam continues.

What sets iMobility apart is the highly skilled resources that bring value to partners and vendors. The company’s ethos is centred on quality as a wholesaler, providing custom solutions of the highest standard and service uptime redundancy. With a multi-vendor approach, iMobility has international and local vendors contributing to redundancy uptime.

iMobility is a South African level two BEE compliant wholesale telecommunications services company. Specialising in innovating the call centre and sales and marketing lead generation platforms, iMobility looks to expand across Africa by exploring new customer relationship management (CRM) integrations that allow companies to customise and optimise communications solutions. Companies that have an existing CRM system such as licence aggregators, wholesales, resellers and large enterprises can leverage iMobility to explore new opportunities and unlock potential using AI.

Adam concludes by sharing iMobility’s comprehensive suite of cutting-edge communication technologies and capabilities in addition to the CCaaS platform mentioned.