Improving productivity – with a mouse

Logitech’s new MX Master 4. (Image: Logitech)

Every component of the work ecosystem counts when it comes to improving user experience and efficiency, and Logitech’s new MX Master 4 illustrates this, says ASBIS Africa – recently appointed as the authorised distributor for South Africa of Logitech’s consumer offerings.

Chene Maritz, Product Line Manager at ASBIS Africa, says a mouse isn’t just a mouse when it comes from the Logitech stable. “The Logitech MX Master series has long been the benchmark for what a performance mouse should be, and with the launch of the new MX Master 4, Logitech has achieved new heights in precision and effortless work enablement,” she says.

The new MX Master 4 is more than a mouse; it’s a command centre for creativity. Featuring customisable haptics and a new actions ring digital overlay, the MX Master 4 helps users work up to 33% faster while reducing repetitive hand movements by 63%. In studies across over 20 Fortune 500 companies, 87% of users reported higher efficiency, and 100% recommended the MX Master 4 to their colleagues.

Built using a minimum of 48% certified post-consumer recycled plastic, the mouse has a low-carbon aluminium thumbwheel, a battery featuring 100% recycled cobalt, and comes in FSC-certified paper packaging.

Therese Strauss, Logitech Category Manager – Africa at Logitech.

Therese Strauss, Logitech Category Manager – Africa at Logitech, says: “With the MX Master 4, we’ve really focused on refining what people already love. The big highlights are the customisable actions ring and the introduction of haptic feedback. It’s all about creating a more intuitive connection between the user and their digital workspace. Making it feel less like a tool and more like an extension of your hand.”

Strauss explains that the haptic feedback and action rings are game-changers because they provide app-specific shortcuts and customisable controls. “It allows you to stay focused on your creative flow without having to second-guess if a command registered. It’s that subtle, tactile ‘click’ that makes navigating complex timelines or large spreadsheets feel much more natural and efficient. It’s designed to ensure you have complete control and precision over your workflows,” she says.

Another key feature is the superior new scroll wheel, Strauss adds. “We’ve engineered the new scroll wheel to be even quieter with Quiet Click Technology, resulting in 90% less click noise. The superiority comes down to the MagSpeed technology that's been retained; you can shift from line-by-line precision to scrolling thousands of lines in its hyper-fast, free-spin mode. It saves those small fragments of time throughout the day that eventually add up to a much more fluid experience,” she says.

The new MX Master 4 is just one of myriad advanced Logitech devices now available through ASBIS across the region.

Chene Maritz, Product Line Manager at ASBIS Africa.

Says Strauss: “ASBIS South Africa does a fantastic job of supporting our full ecosystem in sub-Saharan Africa. Beyond our high-performance mice and keyboards, they bring in our Logitech G portfolio, our range of webcams, headsets and PC speakers essential for the modern hybrid work environment.”

ASBIS Africa has served as the official Logitech importer for South Africa for more than four years and recently expanded its role as the Authorised Master Distributor for both the Logitech Personal Workspace and Gaming portfolios. This partnership enables ASBIS Africa to ensure reliable product availability, strong channel support and continued growth of the Logitech brand in the region. ASBIS Africa supports and distributes Logitech’s broad portfolio across sub-Saharan Africa. In addition to high-performance mice and keyboards, ASBIS makes available the Logitech G gaming range, as well as webcams, headsets and PC speakers that support modern personal workspaces and entertainment set-ups.

Maritz says ASBIS Africa sees strong relevance and growth potential for Logitech products within the South African market, particularly in the personal workspace and gaming segments.

“As more people invest in improving their home and personal work set-ups, there is growing demand for high-quality peripherals that enhance productivity, comfort and performance. At the same time, South Africa has a rapidly expanding gaming community, driving strong interest in gaming mice, keyboards, headsets and controllers. With a young, tech-savvy population and increasing digital engagement, we believe the local market presents significant opportunities for continued growth in both personal workspace and gaming categories,” she says.

For information about Logitech products, contact Chene Maritz at c.maritz@asbis.africa.