In-car tech innovation: Holographic displays, AI assistance, smart infotainment

The driver’s view in the Ford/Ceres system. (Image source: Ceres Holographics)

This week’s e-mobility roundup: Volkswagen and Google Cloud launch an AI assistant, Ford unveils a holographic display, and Alibaba Cloud partners with Nvidia.

Ford holograms

The truth is, real estate is the reason car interiors are going digital - there simply isn’t enough room for physical switchgear corresponding to every function in modern cars. Digital screens and sub-menus save space, if not time.

Ford recently showed off technology that could become the future of head-up displays (HUDs). The thin-film holographic system called HoloFlekt, developed by Scotland-based Ceres Holographics.

The film can be integrated into windshields to project essential information such as speed and directions directly in the driver’s line of sight, minimising distractions, without requiring the driver to take their eyes off the road.

The feature spreads across the windshield allowing the passenger to view different content from the driver, videos for example. With safety testing now complete, Ford plans to use this display in its next-gen vehicles.

Google and VW

After some hiccups during the rollout of its first-generation smart vehicle OS, Volkswagen is stepping up its tech game with a new AI assistant in the myVW mobile app for US users, thanks to a partnership with Google Cloud.

This new Virtual Assistant is like having a know-it-all friend onboard, ready to help with everything from deciphering dashboard lights to changing a flat tyre. Simply point your phone at the dashboard, and the relevant information pops up. By blending Volkswagen’s vehicle data with Google’s smart AI, this feature aims to simplify car ownership. And it’s not just for brand-new models—most VW owners of vehicles made from 2020 onwards will get to join the AI party starting next year.

Korean connectionHyundai and Kia have joined forces with Samsung Electronics to boost the connection between software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and smartphones by developing a next-generation infotainment system with an open ecosystem for seamless integration.

Leveraging Samsung's SmartThings platform, the collaboration will enable personalised services and features like vehicle location tracking through Samsung devices, making it easier for users to find their cars.

The companies also plan to simplify account registration and introduce lifestyle services, such as healthcare and pet care. External developers will also be invited to contribute innovative apps and continuously work on improving the user experience.

Alibaba and Nvidia

Alibaba Cloud has partnered with Nvidia to enhance smart mobility for Chinese automakers by integrating its large multimodal model (LMM) solution with Nvidia's automotive platform.

This collaboration, which includes Alibaba-backed smart car supplier Banma, aims to improve in-car interactions and autonomous driving, and accelerate AI adoption in China’s automotive market.

Alibaba's Qwen language models will be integrated into the Nvidia Drive AGX Orin platform, enabling advanced voice assistants that can execute complex commands, such as ordering food while driving.