In2IT and partners unite to 'Secure the World' at 2nd Annual Cybersecurity Roundtable

Secure the world.

With cyber attacks growing more sophisticated and interconnected digital systems reshaping every aspect of society, In2IT Technologies, in partnership with the Gauteng Department of e-Government, Huawei Technologies and Forescout, will host the 2nd Annual In2IT Cybersecurity Roundtable on 30 October 2025.

Held under the theme “Secure the World” at Emoyeni Estate in Parktown, the roundtable will convene leading CIOs, technology strategists and security professionals to explore how collaboration and innovation can safeguard South Africa’s digital future.

Technology, leadership and collaboration for a secure future

This year’s discussions will unpack some of the most pressing cyber security issues facing both public and private sectors, from ransomware, phishing and supply chain risks to the disruptive impact of quantum computing and IOT vulnerabilities. Experts will share insights on how emerging technologies like AI, automation and zero trust architecture can transform defence strategies, while examining the importance of leadership, skills development and co-ordinated policy efforts in building national cyber resilience.

The event will also highlight how organisations can prepare for the coming quantum era, where encryption and data protection frameworks must evolve to withstand next-generation threats. Thought leaders from both the financial and technology sectors will discuss how integrating governance, compliance and technology can mitigate risks and enhance resilience.

“As digital ecosystems expand, so does our shared responsibility to protect them,” says Tshepo Mokoena, Executive Chairman at In2IT Technologies. “The roundtable is designed to bring together diverse perspectives to shape a more secure, connected and sustainable digital world.”

Industry professionals and interested stakeholders are welcome to listen to the conversation via the livestream on YouTube from 3pm to 5:30pm, to gain valuable insights from top experts on the state of cyber security in South Africa and the innovations leading the fight against cyber crime.