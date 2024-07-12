In2IT Technologies awarded Huawei's IP Services Partner of the Year at Africa Connect 2024

Johannesburg, 12 Jul 2024
In2IT Technologies, which positions itself as a leading global IT services and consulting firm, today announced it has been named the IP Services Partner of the Year by Huawei at the Africa Connect 2024 conference, held in Sandton, South Africa, from 2 to 3 July.
The prestigious award recognises In2IT's outstanding contributions and expertise in delivering innovative IP services to customers across Africa. As a long-standing Huawei partner, In2IT has consistently demonstrated its commitment to helping organisations leverage Huawei's cutting-edge IP technologies to drive digital transformation and achieve business success.
"We are honoured and humbled to receive this award from Huawei, which is a testament to the hard work, dedication and expertise of our talented team," said Tshepo Mokoena, Chairperson at In2IT Technologies. "This recognition motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering world-class IP services that help our clients stay ahead of the curve in an increasingly digital world."
Mokoena added: "Our partnership with Huawei has been instrumental in our ability to provide our customers with the most advanced and reliable IP solutions. We look forward to further strengthening our collaboration and exploring new opportunities to drive growth and success together."
The Africa Connect 2024 conference brought together nearly 3 000 Huawei partners and customers from over 10 countries in the region. The event featured keynotes, summits and sessions that delved into the latest trends and best practices in industrial digitalisation, as well as a 2 500m² exhibition showcasing Huawei's latest products, solutions and success stories.
In2IT
For more information, visit www.in2ittech.com.