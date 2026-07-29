In2IT Technologies recognised as Huawei Network Partner of the Year

In2IT Network Partner of the Year.

In2IT Technologies, which positions itself as a global leader in IT services and consulting, has been recognised as Huawei's Network Partner of the Year at Huawei South Africa Connect 2026, held in Johannesburg on 23 July 2026.

Huawei South Africa Connect 2026 convened business executives, technology leaders and public sector representatives to discuss the technologies shaping the country's digital future. Centred on the theme: “Where Innovation Shapes the Future”, the event explored how organisations can build the digital infrastructure required to unlock the potential of artificial intelligence (AI), while driving innovation, economic growth and digital transformation across multiple industries.

The Huawei Network Partner of the Year award recognises In2IT Technologies' expertise in delivering secure, high-performance networking solutions that provide the resilient digital foundations organisations need to modernise their operations and embrace emerging technologies. As a longstanding Huawei partner, In2IT continues to help organisations deploy next-generation network infrastructure that enhances connectivity, operational efficiency and long-term business resilience.

“We are honoured to receive Huawei’s Network Partner of the Year award,” said CG Selva Ganesh, VP and CEO at In2IT Technologies South Africa. “This recognition reflects the strength of our partnership with Huawei and our shared commitment to helping organisations build intelligent, future-ready networks that support innovation and long-term digital transformation.”

Ganesh said that as AI adoption accelerates, organisations need network infrastructure that is secure, scalable and capable of supporting increasingly data-intensive workloads.

“AI is transforming the way organisations operate, but its success depends on the strength of the underlying digital infrastructure. Together with Huawei, we are helping our customers build modern, resilient networks that enable innovation today while preparing them for tomorrow’s opportunities. Our focus remains on delivering solutions that create measurable business value and support sustainable growth in an increasingly digital economy.”

The award reinforces In2IT Technologies’ commitment to delivering best-in-class networking solutions that help organisations strengthen their digital capabilities and navigate an increasingly connected, AI-driven business landscape.