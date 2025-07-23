In2IT Technologies swings into action for Mandela Day with “Padel with a Purpose”.

In the spirit of Mandela Day and its call to make every day a day of service, In2IT Technologies hosted a meaningful and energetic “Padel with a Purpose” event, combining fun with philanthropy to support those in need.

Held on Mandela Day, the initiative brought together employees, clients and partners for a lively day of padel – with a powerful twist. Each participant’s ticket to play was a non-perishable food parcel, collected with the aim of assembling at least 67 parcels in honour of the 67 years Nelson Mandela devoted to public service.

With generosity at the heart of the event, attendees surpassed expectations, packing baskets full of essential goods. The collected food parcels were donated Takalani Home for the Mentally Handicapped in Soweto, bringing warmth and nourishment to many in need during the cold winter season.

“Mandela Day reminds us that change begins with small acts of kindness,” said Tshepo Mokoena, Chairperson at In2IT Technologies. “Through ‘Padel with a Purpose’, our goal was to create a platform where people could connect, contribute and celebrate the legacy of Madiba in a way that reflects our core values – community, compassion and action.”

The event not only promoted physical wellness and camaraderie but also served as a heartfelt reminder of the collective power of doing good. In2IT extends its gratitude to all participants who contributed and encourages others to continue the spirit of giving beyond Mandela Day.