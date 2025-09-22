Increase conversions with Apple Pay – now available on TJ’s online platform

A seamless checkout experience is essential for any online business aiming for success. That’s why Transaction Junction is thrilled to announce that its payment platform now fully supports Apple Pay for online merchants!

Every business owner knows that the journey from a customer browsing to a completed purchase can be filled with friction. Long checkout forms, complex payment processes and security concerns can all lead to cart abandonment.

But what if you could eliminate those barriers with a single tap? That’s the power of offering Apple Pay in your online store.

The Apple Pay solution

Apple Pay removes this friction entirely by offering a secure and incredibly fast checkout process. With a single tap or glance, your customer can authorise the payment. One of the key features of Apple Pay is your customers don’t need to manually enter any payment data, such as card details or CVV, or complete 3DS steps. Advanced security features like TouchID and FaceID validate the customer’s payment. This convenient process drastically reduces cart abandonment and increases your online conversions. Here’s why it’s so effective:

Speed: Customers can check out in seconds, not minutes. This is a game-changer for mobile shoppers.

Convenience: All necessary payment and shipping information is securely stored within the customer’s Apple Wallet, so they don’t have to manually enter a single detail.

Trust and security: Apple Pay is built on a foundation of advanced security features. It uses a unique, device-specific transaction code, so their actual credit card number is never shared, building confidence and trust.

Competitive fees: Transaction Junction offers competitive transaction fees for Apple Pay, designed to support your profitability. Contact the sales team for a detailed breakdown tailored to your business.

Get started with Apple Pay online

Getting started with Apple Pay through TJ is incredibly easy. There’s no additional integration or development work required on your end. Transaction Junction customers can simply contact the company and TJ will enable it.