Increasing business agility with compliant call recording, AI-driven analytics from CallCabinet

It's all about conversations.

Many companies today are facing the challenge of consolidating business intelligence (BI) from across their organisation. With most departments still largely operating independently from each other, and having their own systems and processes, how does one go about gathering and consolidating intelligence?

The answer lies in conversations. Whether internal or external, every person within the company and who deals with the company has to have a conversation. Knowing what was said and how it was said during all business conversations has a very powerful effect.

Of course, these conversations can happen over the phone, video, e-mail, social or chat. While it certainly is a lot to digest, it’s also precisely why CallCabinet’s revolutionary call recording and conversation analytics solutions are worth taking note of. It does all capturing and processing of conversation data for you.

As technology advances, businesses of all sizes and across different industries are not only struggling to keep ahead of their competition, but also to make their various communications platforms provide usable business data. Increasing business agility is essential for success, and technology serves as both the driving force and the solution to this challenge.

For example, cloud-native solutions have transformed the call recording industry by enabling real-time data capturing and analysis. AI-driven analytics, incorporating deep machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) across multiple languages, analyses sentiment and emotion at both ends of a conversation.

Topping the list, CallCabinet's platform and channel-agnostic solutions are a catalyst for efficiency and growth across all departments and platforms, with easy-to-read, customisable BI dashboards.

CallCabinet goes beyond traditional voice recordings, to encompass video, screen recordings, chat, e-mail and social media for a holistic view of all business conversations. “It’s a big benefit for any company, sector or industry to unlock conversation intelligence as it enables them to save time, understand risk and ultimately gain real-time customer insights,” says Craig du Plessis, VP of Analytics at CallCabinet.

This level of AI-driven conversation analytics proves invaluable for companies seeking growth, modernisation and business transformation. CallCabinet provides standard and advanced analytics packages, driven by next-generation AI and customisable dashboards, offering businesses unprecedented access to BI from their conversation data. “Using advanced call recording and analytics gives a business the ability to set up reporting according to their objectives,” explains Du Plessis.

Additionally, the built-in generative AI engine elevates engagement, allows companies to delve deeper into specific conversation recordings, or batches of recordings, and obtain unbiased results beyond what is shown in dashboards. Summarising conversations, identifying specific activities and exporting results are made seamless through this feature.

Here is how conversation analytics plays a role in improving business strategy:

Improving customer experience (CX): Adapting services and products to market changes in real-time based on the voice of the customer enhances satisfaction and loyalty.

Knowing what was said during each conversation serves as the first line of defence in dispute resolution, with keyword tagging for quick call retrieval. Optimised time management and efficiency: Accurate data on downtime, average call handling time and performance peaks/lows aids in streamlining call centre operations.

Monitoring these key performance indicators (KPIs) grants companies unprecedented agility and previously unseen insights into internal operations. The operational value derived from CallCabinet's conversation analytics includes:

Improved customer journey: Uncovering insights into customer sentiment and emotion informs immediate improvements to the customer journey, increasing satisfaction and loyalty.

The solution provides valuable feedback, enabling the business to improve employee interaction skills, resulting in increased productivity and job satisfaction. Mitigate risk and ensure compliance: Conversation analytics acts as the first line of defence, ensuring regulatory and policy compliance while mitigating risks associated with conversation policy breaches.

Ultimately, embracing conversation analytics is a strategic move for any business looking to gain the upper hand over competitors. CallCabinet aggregates data from across the entire organisation, unlocking untapped potential within daily interactions and enabling the competitive edge that today's highly competitive marketplace demands.