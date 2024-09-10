inDrive beefs up ride-hailing app safety features

inDrive’s app includes danger zone indicators.

E-hailing firm inDrive has announced several new in-app features, aimed at ensuring a safer experience for riders.



According to a statement, the app now offers an in-app call feature, as well as a series of safety upgrades and innovations tailored to specific needs in various regions.

Passengers and drivers can communicate directly within the app, enhancing privacy and safety by eliminating the need to share personal phone numbers.

Users can make voice calls using two methods: free internet/voice over IP, or via regular GSM calls.

There are now safety tips integrated into the app, to provide passengers and drivers with practical advice for staying safe during their trips.

By tapping the Shield button, users can access these tips, which are continuously updated to reflect new safety features and improvements.

With the festive season fast approaching and road safety concerns rising, the new safety features come as inDrive has expanded intoseven additional cities across SA − bringing the total to 16.

The company has set up new operations in Bloemfontein, Mahikeng, Emalahleni (Witbank), Kimberley, George, Vereeniging and Potchefstroom.

"Our commitment to safety is unwavering, especially during such a critical time as the festive season,” says Vincent Lilane, inDrive business development representative in Southern Africa.

“These new in-app features are designed to empower drivers and passengers with the tools they need to feel secure and protected on every trip. As we continue to grow across South Africa, we want to ensure our focus on safety remains at the forefront of our operations, creating a reliable and secure environment for everyone using the inDrive platform.”

Since inception, the e-hailing industry has been tainted by incidents of crime, violent attacks and drivers being accused of harassment, alleged rape of female passengers, and theft of passengers’ money and mobile phones.

Safety features on the inDrive app include:

Call feature: Allows riders or drivers to communicate via voice calls.

Ride-sharing: Real-time ride-sharing with trusted contacts.

Driver/passenger selection: Users can choose their driver or passenger based on ratings and reviews.

Driver verification: Liveness checks and weekly photo verification to confirm driver identity.

Device bans: For violators and individuals who pose a safety risk.

Danger zone indicators: Alerts for potentially unsafe areas.