inDrive empowers local gogos with digital skills

inDrive and NPO goGOGOgo equip Johannesburg gogos with digital skills.

E-hailing firm inDrive has partnered with non-profit organisation goGOGOgo, to equip elderly women, also popularly known as gogos, with digital skills and access to safe transport.

The partnership was solidified through an activation event held at Safe-Hub Alexandra, with gogos from Alex and surrounding communities receiving a hands-on session focused on smartphone navigation and learning ride-hailing basics.

inDrive adds that the training comes amid a national reality where around four million children are being raised by grandmothers and often on a single state grant.

“Gogos are the unsung heroes and clearly the backbone of our nation and empowering them with digital and mobility skills helps to remove barriers to their movement, safety and independence,” says Ashif Black, country representative for inDrive South Africa. “We’re proud to support this initiative and to begin building skills in communities that have real impact.”

In addition to tacking tech exclusion, the partnership looks to empower the gogos with mobility literacy skills aimed at helping them navigate everyday life.

Despite the majority of South Africans making use of public transport, it is sometimes inaccessible or unreliable for older users, leaving many gogos isolated or dependent on others for basic errands like grocery shopping, medical visits or collecting social grants.

At the event, each gogo was supported by a trained inDrive driver, with “gogo champions” helping them download the app, practice booking a demo ride and understand how to stay safe when travelling, according to the statement.

“In almost every township we operate in, gogos are the ones holding families together. That being said, they’re also the ones left out when services and tech aren’t designed with them in mind,” says Jane Simmonds, founder and executive director of goGOGOgo. “This partnership gives them tools to engage on their own terms.”

inDrive says the activation is the first in a planned series of empowerment days aimed at supporting older women through technology and mobility training.

As a result, the e-hailer and goGOGOgo will host additional sessions later this year, using feedback gathered from interviews with participants to refine and expand the programme.

“As we continue to grow in South Africa, we want to make sure we’re growing responsibly and in a way that reflects the needs and realities of our communities,” says Black.