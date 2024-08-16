Industry, academia collab sees launch of call centre

From left: Vodacom SA CEO Sitho Mdlalose, Vodacom Business director Videsha Proothveerajh, Anani Technologies MD Derrick Kupa and UNISA director of supply chain management Sibusiso Mthembu.

Vodacom Business, in partnership with Anani Technologies and UNISA, has launched a call centre to respond to the country's escalating unemployment crisis.

This, as SA’s official unemployment rate increased to 33.5% in the second quarter of 2024 – the highest since 2022.

Through the partnership, Vodacom Business says jobs are being created, uplifting families and communities, while serving the staff and students of UNISA. It notes that more than 50% of the employees at the call centre are women.

The call centre has exceeded standard call centre metrics, with a 98% service level, an 85% first contact resolution score and an abandonment rate of only 0.74%, according to a statement.

“At Vodacom, we partner with like-minded brands with a shared vision and purpose to create an impact in our communities and the country. Through partnerships such as this one, we wanted to tackle the scourge of unemployment that the country is currently facing,” says Videsha Proothveerajh, director of Vodacom Business, a division of Vodacom SA.

“We also want to create transformative opportunities for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through the use of technological solutions, thereby advancing socio-economic progress in South Africa. We are proud of the number of women this initiative has onboarded, especially during Women’s Month.”

“At UNISA, we are proud of the partnership we have forged with Vodacom Business, which has now resulted in a call centre launched with Anani Technologies,” says Sibusiso Mthembu, director of supply chain management at UNISA.

“The call centre aims to bridge the gap between the university and our students. UNISA students are scattered around the continent, and the only way to reach them, is through this call centre initiative.”

Vodacom Business has invested in Anani as an SME partner and reseller of desk support for UNISA’s mobile internet services – a critical component for enabling distance learning.

“Through our partnership with Vodacom and UNISA, Anani Technologies has built a customer experience centre that supports mobile internet services to enable distance learning to UNISA staff and students,” adds Derrick Kupa, MD of Anani Technologies.

“We believe SMEs are critical for economic growth and employment. By providing them with business support and innovative technology, we aim to build an inclusive, sustainable and trusted digital society where individuals and businesses can thrive,” concludes Proothveerajh.