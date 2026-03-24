Infobip SA appoints Lauren Potgieter to spearhead AI-driven CX growth

Lauren Potgieter joins Infobip as its country manager.

Infobip South Africa has appointed Lauren Potgieter as country manager, in a strategic move aimed at accelerating growth and strengthening its position in the local digital transformation and customer experience (CX) market.

Potgieter brings more than 26 years’ experience spanning business process management, CX and global operations. His appointment signals a sharpened focus on scaling omnichannel engagement, advancing artificial intelligence -enabled automation and deepening partner collaboration across the region, the company notes.

In his new role, Potgieter will prioritise unlocking business value through integrated customer engagement strategies that combine voice, messaging and digital channels. This includes leveraging AI to orchestrate more personalised, data-driven customer journeys.

Potgieter says his leadership focus will centre on translating customer engagement into tangible business growth. “Across every market I have worked in, the common thread is the power of connected experiences. When technology and people align around the customer, transformation becomes scalable and sustainable.”

His career includes leading companies through expansion, turnaround strategies and capability development, with an emphasis on operational transformation, strategic planning and client relationship management.

At Infobip, Potgieter aims to position the company as a strategic enabler of CX transformation by helping organisations unify fragmented communication channels and legacy systems.

“Through AI-driven customer journey orchestration, powered by solutions like AgentOS, we can bring together strategy, people and omnichannel technology to deliver more consistent and personalised experiences across channels such as WhatsApp, SMS, voice and emerging digital touch points,” he notes.

In the short term, his focus will be on delivering immediate value within the first three to six months, strengthening partnerships and building capabilities to support long-term growth.

“By focusing on strategic enablement and measurable outcomes, we will demonstrate how Infobip’s technology enhances the customer experience while directly supporting broader business strategy,” he says.

Looking ahead, Potgieter identifies significant growth opportunities across SA and the broader African market in omnichannel engagement, AI and automation, as well as positioning the continent as a global CX hub.

“We will focus on delivering measurable ROI while ensuring our solutions are tailored to local and regional market dynamics.”