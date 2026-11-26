Jon Milner, MD of Global Micro Solutions.

Information security audit readiness should be a continuous operational discipline, not a two-week scramble ahead of an audit, particularly as organisations get their houses in order for AI implementations.

This is according to Jon Milner, Managing Director of Global Micro Solutions (GMS), who was speaking during a webinar hosted by GMS in partnership with ITWeb.

Milner said that when evidence is gathered by hand in the weeks before an audit, the same findings tend to return year after year, because control gaps only come to light once the auditor finds them. Accounting officers preparing for the Auditor-General know this pattern well, as do organisations working towards ISO 27001 certification, he said.

“Compliance isn’t a box-checking exercise anymore. Boards take audits seriously because there are serious consequences for a breach, and because they also see opportunities in AI and want to take advantage of them, but first they need to secure their environments,” he said.

He highlighted common issues with traditional approaches to ISO 27001 compliance, including that most compliance evidence is a snapshot of a moment in time. “Evidence like a screenshot is stale as soon as it is collected, and you can’t prove it wasn’t edited,” he said. “If your evidence file for a technical control, such as device compliance, is older than 24 hours, it is not evidence. It is history.

"Organisations should ask their IT teams: ‘How old is the oldest piece of evidence we have, how many of us could log in and verify one claim, what closed our last finding, when last did an internal audit surprise us, and could we answer the hardest question in 60 seconds?’” he said.

Milner noted that compliance should demonstrate that controls were working effectively at all times. An organisation should be able to show that controls are operating, evidence is current, responsibilities are clear and corrective actions are being closed at any time, he said.

“Five tests reveal if it’s audit ready – it must be fresh, traceable, retested and closed, answerable and visible,” he said.

Milner highlighted the 421 GRC agentic governance, risk and compliance platform built by GMS to keep organisations audit-ready throughout the year.

The platform collects evidence daily from the live Microsoft environment and scores each of the 93 ISO 27001 controls against it. When a control falls out of compliance, a corrective action is raised automatically and is closed only once the fix has been verified on two consecutive checks.

“We built 421 GRC with four modules: adopt, operate, audit and trust,” he said, adding: “A system that builds the firewall and inspects the firewall is marking its own homework, so in 421, the instrument is not the scorer.”

Adopt establishes the governance baseline, mapping the technology estate against accountable control sets. Operate automates daily monitoring and tickets corrective actions. Audit maintains a real-time evidence trail and compliance documentation, and trust enforces human-in-the-loop accountability, explainability and strict verification rules.

Milner added: “To establish trust, our fourth platform moves away from how most organisations do it today – e-mailing pdfs to stakeholders – to a public trust centre we manage for you. This allows you to choose what you want to publish to your stakeholders, and demystifies the responses. Confidential and sensitive information can be made available on request, the evidence stays yours, and it is encrypted with Microsoft Purview before it is stored. It opens only for the people you've enrolled into the platform. When an auditor needs it, it is issued to the auditor by name, with an expiry date.”