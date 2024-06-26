InfoTech bolsters security stack with comprehensive cyber resilience plan for SMEs

The InfoTech Protect Plan is available directly from InfoTech or as a wholesale white-labelled solution for MSPs and ITSPs.

Multi-disciplinary technology company InfoTech has launched a comprehensive cyber resilience posture management package to enable small and mid-sized businesses to mitigate cyber risk, become cyber resilient and remain compliant.

The new InfoTech Protect Plan, available directly from InfoTech or as a wholesale white-labelled solution for MSPs and ITSPs, puts resilience and compliance within easy reach of smaller businesses.

The bundles are part of InfoTech’s expanded security portfolio, which includes managed services and solutions backed by certified cyber security experts.

Ronald Gill, advanced security consultant and practitioner at Infotech, says the InfoTech Protect Plan fills a gap in the market for effective, proactive managed services to improve companies’ cyber security posture.

He says in the past, some organisations knew and gambled on the risks, because cyber resilience services were priced out of reach. “Many others believe it can’t happen to them,” he says. “They don’t grasp that they could lose huge amounts of money – or even their entire business – if all their data was lost, customer data was exposed or their supply chain and payment details were compromised.”

Gill says: “The norm is that in-house IT and managed IT services generally cover technical support. But there is a crucial component of IT and managed services people neglect – resilience. This includes proactive security and risk management through backups, asset management, patch management, ensuring all software is up to date to mitigate vulnerabilities, penetration testing, compliance assessments and human risk management.

“Organisations need to differentiate the role of IT, and the role of compliance and cyber resilience professionals. InfoTech can fill the gaps or address both, for holistic service provision. We are there to proactively monitor, report and protect customers.”

Gill says the bundled manage service was launched early this year and has been welcomed in the market. “Through volumes and automation, we have been able to bring the price down to a fraction of the typical market rate.”

This allows even small businesses to improve their cyber posture, and gives MSPs and ITSPs an opportunity to add value to their offerings without having to invest in additional security skills resources.

The basic InfoTech Protect Plan is priced at R3 000 per month for 10 users and includes one offsite backup, an annual penetration test, human risk management with training and simulated phishing tests, dark web monitoring, company policies, one enterprise anti-virus licence with ransomware protection, patch management on all workstations, remote management and monitoring, and asset and audit reports on IT equipment.

The InfoTech Protect Plan harnesses best-of-breed automation and security software, and is supported by a team of certified engineers and a CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner.