InfoTech unveils InfiniSafe cyber resilience solutions in SA

Mauritz du Toit, CEO, InfoTech.

Multi-disciplinary technology company InfoTech has announced the local availability of Infinidat’s InfiniSafe Cyber Detection and its new automated cyber resiliency and recovery solution, InfiniSafe Automated Cyber Protection (ACP), in South Africa.

InfoTech CEO Mauritz du Toit says InfiniSafe ACP, part of InfoTech’s expanded security solutions portfolio, revolutionises the way in which enterprises can minimise the impact of ransomware and malware attacks. “Since 1980, InfoTech has consistently focused on supporting businesses with the most innovative enterprise technology solutions from around the world,” he says. “We seek out industry-leading solutions to offer the most advanced technology to South African enterprises.”

Du Toit says InfiniSafe brings new capabilities to strengthen cyber resilience for local business.

InfiniSafe (ACP) is a first-of-its-kind cyber security integration solution designed to reduce the threat window of cyber attacks such as ransomware. It is the latest solution in the award-winning InfiniSafe suite from Infinidat, a leader in cyber resilient storage.

Du Toit says: “Infinidat’s revolutionary InfiniSafe ACP is a unique and critical cyber protection solution much needed by enterprises not only in South Africa, but around the world. InfiniSafe ACP is described as one of the biggest cyber security innovations of the year because it unlocks the full potential of an enterprise’s security posture and maximises the investments that an enterprise has made in protecting the business. By plugging into existing security mechanisms and continuous monitoring, InfiniSafe ACP bridges the gaps between enterprise storage and cyber security strategies.

With Infinidat’s InfiniSafe ACP, a security-related incident or event triggers immediate automated immutable snapshots of data, providing the ability to protect InfiniBox and InfiniBox SSA block-based volumes and/or file systems to decisively cut off the proliferation of data corruption and ensure near instantaneous cyber recovery.

InfiniSafe ACP supports enterprises in reducing the threat window. InfiniSafe Automated Cyber Protection easily integrates with the SIEM and SOAR data centre-wide cyber security software or a security operations centre. Infinidat has helped us to support enterprises in combating cyber threats robustly,” he says.

Also supporting cyber resilience, InfiniSafe Cyber Detection is designed to help enterprises resist and quickly recover from cyber attacks, providing highly intelligent deep scanning and indexing to identify potential issues. InfiniSafe Cyber Detection inspects the full breadth of files, applications, core storage infrastructure (such as volumes), and databases for signs of cyber threats for primary storage environments, helping ensure all data that needs to be recovered has integrity.

InfiniSafe Cyber Detection uses advanced machine-learning models that provide 99.99% confidence in detecting cyber threats. This helps dealing with false positives and negatives and greatly reduces the effort in any additional forensics. Over 200 points of determination are included.

Access to InfiniSafe cyber resilience capabilities to combat cyber attacks has also been expanded into VMware environments, offering highly granular insights leveraging AI and machine learning to determine whether or not a VMware datastore and the VMs they encompass have been compromised.

Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat, notes that InfiniSafe ACP’s advanced capabilities to secure data infrastructures address a harsh reality. “If an enterprise, or service provider, does not have cyber resilient storage, the damage that cyber criminals can do is significant. It’s the equivalent of leaving a bank vault door open and unguarded.

“The merging of cyber security and enterprise infrastructure has been compelling CIOs, CISOs and IT team leaders to rethink how to secure enterprise storage across hybrid multi-cloud deployments in light of increasing cyber attacks. Enterprises need proactive strategies, seamless integration across IT domains, and the most advanced, automated technologies to stay ahead of cyber threats,” he says.



