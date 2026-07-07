InfoVerge SOCaaS boosts security for SA healthcare regulatory body

Musa Mahlaba, CEO, InfoVerge Solutions.

A key healthcare regulatory body has achieved enhanced, 24/7 cyber resilience by becoming one of the first customers onboarded by InfoVerge Solutions onto Cloudmania's SOC-as-a-Service (SOCaaS) platform.

The move gave this healthcare customer a continuous, enterprise-grade security model – without the cost and complexity of building an in-house security operations centre, and utilising some of their Microsoft security investments.

Musa Mahlaba, CEO of InfoVerge Solutions, says: "By helping customers get value from their Microsoft investments and utilising the SOC-as-a-Service in partnership with Cloudmania, we're enabling organisations to strengthen their security posture, reduce risk and access world-class cyber security capabilities in a way that is both scalable and cost-effective."

The healthcare customer, which has opted to remain anonymous, was onboarded with a clear plan, with a GRC assessment done and report having been delivered to the executive team. The solution was implemented to address the growing volume of cyber threats and to improve compliance. Some of the challenges were limited skills and resources, which prohibited the organisation from monitoring events and responding to incidents around the clock. Building an in-house SOC was not a practical option due to the significant investment required in technology, skills and ongoing operations, which would also take away focus from the core business. So a hybrid model that could utilise some of the Microsoft licensing investments, augment the IT teams and have specialists from InfoVerge and Cloudmania provide the overlaying services, was ideal.

Vic Booysen, Head of Cloudmania South Africa.

InfoVerge Solutions, with Cloudmia as the preferred distributor and with the power of Liquid C2, implemented an SOC-as-a-Service solution based on Microsoft, providing the organisation with continuous monitoring, threat detection and incident response through a cloud-based model. The solution integrates seamlessly with Microsoft's security ecosystem, enabling a unified and scalable approach to cyber security while shifting the organisation from reactive defence to proactive protection.

"Security around the clock is no longer optional," says Vic Booysen, Head of Cloudmania South Africa. "Hackers never sleep, and their methods are becoming increasingly sophisticated. SOC-as-a-Service allows organisations to access enterprise-grade protection without the burden of building and maintaining their own security operations centre."

This model has fundamentally changed how the customer can approach cyber security, from basic to advanced cyber security, says Mahlaba.

Since adopting SOC-as-a-Service, the organisation has significantly enhanced its cyber security resilience. Continuous monitoring has eliminated visibility gaps, ensuring that threats are identified early and managed before they escalate. Response times have also improved, reducing the potential impact of cyber incidents and strengthening overall operational stability.

The subscription-based model also removed the need for significant capital investment, allowing the organisation to benefit from predictable costs while accessing advanced security capabilities.

Internally, teams are now able to focus on strategic priorities rather than reactive monitoring, improving efficiency and confidence across the organisation.