InfoVerge Solutions achieves new milestone in Microsoft journey

Itumeleng Chuene, Chief Revenue Officer at InfoVerge Solutions. (Image: AI-enhanced)

InfoVerge Solutions, a managed services company building a strong reputation in IT consulting, business application development, data management and security, has been awarded its fourth Microsoft Solutions Partner designation, and is on track for its fifth.

Itumeleng Chuene, Chief Revenue Officer at InfoVerge, says the new milestone is in line with the company’s strategy to broaden its Microsoft capabilities and specialisations to better meet local market needs.

InfoVerge’s latest Microsoft Solutions Partner designation is for Data & AI (Azure), which certifies a company's capability to manage enterprise data estates and build advanced analytics and AI solutions.

InfoVerge is also working on achieving its Modern Work designation, which confirms a partner’s ability to help businesses improve productivity, adopt hybrid work models and maximise their investment in Microsoft 365

Chuene says InfoVerge has been building its Microsoft capabilities for the past 15 years and has recently stepped up its focus on pursuing accreditation across the broader Microsoft ecosystem.

“With the latest partner designation, we have achieved four of the six possible designations – Solutions Partner for Security, Infrastructure (Azure), Digital & App Innovation (Azure), and Data & AI (Azure),” he says.

Chuene explains that successfully acquiring these designations is a rare achievement, as partners must demonstrate extensive competence.

“Microsoft’s legacy gold and silver partner tiers were based largely on sales. However, the current accreditations depend on several factors,” he says. “The metrics that they use at the moment include technical competency, net new customers, and – importantly – usage and adoption. This means whether the customer is actually using and benefiting from the technology. Partners must have full capability from end to end to sell the right solution to the customer, have the necessary technical competence to deploy and implement the technology, and the ability to ensure that the customer gets maximum value from their investment.”

He notes: “InfoVerge supports adoption, change management and training so that the technology that is deployed within the customer's environment does not become a white elephant and they actually get the value.”

For customers, InfoVerge’s focus on building Microsoft capabilities offers the assurance that they are partnering with experts, Chuene says. “It gives confidence to the customer that they are dealing with an accredited partner who knows and understands the technology – not only from the technical perspective but also in terms of its value proposition,” he concludes.