InfoVerge Solutions unveils ambitious 10-year roadmap

Newly appointed CEO, Musawenkosi Mahlaba.

InfoVerge Solutions, which positions itself as a leader in innovative ICT solutions, today launches a new brand and announces an ambitious new 10-year roadmap, marking a milestone in the company’s 12-year journey.

This new chapter is spearheaded by newly appointed CEO, Musawenkosi Mahlaba, who took the helm in 2023 to drive the company’s next phase of growth.

“Welcome to the new generation of InfoVerge, where we honour our past and embrace a shared future,” says Mahlaba. “We are excited to share these transformative changes with our customers and partners, as we continue to uphold the core values of embracing diversity, teamwork, open-mindedness and professionalism, the foundations that InfoVerge has been built upon.”

In tandem with Mahlaba’s appointment, Itumeleng Chuene, the company's long-standing head of business development, has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer. This strategic leadership shift is designed to propel InfoVerge into its next phase of innovation and growth.

InfoVerge specialises in successfully delivering technology solutions with the objective of changing lives, as a level one, 100% Black-owned and managed company. InfoVerge is a legacy Microsoft Gold Partner and has been certified in six competencies; it achieved its first Solution Designation partnership badge and is on track to certify on all competencies yet again. InfoVerge excels in ICT consultancy, cloud enablement and software systems integration, providing innovative and cost-effective solutions in the digital age. InfoVerge is a cloud solution provider (CSP) with skills, technical capabilities and competency across six disciplines, including: Business applications, software development, data management, analytics and AI, information security, infrastructure management, modern workplace, desktop and telephony solutions.

New developments and strategic focus

As a Microsoft Gold Partner since 2017, InfoVerge is embracing the current cloud landscape and the evolving dynamics of remote work. The company is also focused on future advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence, aligning with its ambitions as a future fully badged Microsoft Designation Partner.

InfoVerge Solutions is committed to pioneering new possibilities and innovations in the ICT space, both in and outside South Africa. The company’s enhanced focus on cloud services, AI and machine learning will empower businesses to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing technological landscape.

“At InfoVerge, we believe in making a positive impact. Our renewed brand and logo promises to deliver world-class technology solutions that not only meet the needs of the private and public sectors, but also improve lives every day,” says Mahlaba. “Our 10-year plan and journey forward is bright, and we are excited to bring new possibilities to our customers.”

The immediate future

Marking the start of its new chapter, from July 2024, InfoVerge will host a series of six webinars, entitled: ‘Navigating the Digital Frontier: Pioneering Efficiency and Compliance Across Industries’, in which customer success stories and learnings will be highlighted. For more information about these events, go to https://www.infoverge.co.za/events/.

For more information on InfoVerge’s new roadmap, upcoming innovations and customer webinar sessions, please visit: https://www.infoverge.co.za/.