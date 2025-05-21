InfoVerge webinar series to lay out data, AI roadmap for SA businesses

Data – the lifeblood of AI.

South African cloud solution provider and Microsoft partner InfoVerge will host a series of webinars offering a complete roadmap for organisations looking to harness and optimise AI.

Ntiyiso Mayile, Head of Digital Business and Data Management at InfoVerge, says the three-part series is designed to help organisations prepare for, implement and scale their AI initiatives effectively.

“Our 'Navigating the Digital Frontier' webinar series addresses the most important fundamentals of the AI era, starting with data,” he says. “Data is the lifeblood of AI, therefore data quality, governance, sharing and management are crucial for the success of AI implementations. Given the transformative nature of AI, effective data management is a strategic imperative for the smart businesses of the future and the key focus of our series.”

Mayile notes: “This series aligns with our core mission: changing lives with technology while solving real-world industry challenges.”

Building AI foundations

The first webinar, on 11 June, will outline the foundations of the AI journey.

“The effective management of data is the foundation for AI innovation, so this two-hour session will offer insight into the first two critical data management stages – data verification and data cleaning,” Mayile says.

“Without these foundations, AI initiatives stall or fail. This event, designed for organisations at the start or midpoint of their AI journey, will explore how South African and global organisations can effectively manage fragmented, siloed and low-quality data to unlock AI’s full potential.”

The webinar, entitled: ‘Data is the Lifeblood of AI: Building the Foundation for AI’ will address challenges such as fragmented data trapped in legacy systems and silos, inaccurate, inconsistent or low-quality data, underpowered processing and storage infrastructure, data security, compliance and ethical usage concerns and connection gaps between on-premises data and cloud-based AI engines.

Participants will learn how to build a data strategy, break down silos and drive accuracy, improve governance with access control and POPIA compliance, and prepare infrastructure to scale.

Activating smarter operations

The second webinar, to be held on 23 July, will explore the next stage of the AI journey – where data becomes intelligence and insight drives performance.

The event, titled: ‘From Data to Intelligence: Activating Smarter Operations’, will outline how organisations can shift from simply managing information to generating real-time intelligence. This session will explore how to activate AI in a way that delivers measurable business value, moving from isolated testing to operational impact.

The webinar will address challenges such as struggling to turn data into clear, actionable insights, starting and scaling AI initiatives, resistance to change and proving the value and return of AI investments.

Mayile says: “At the second webinar in the series, our experts will offer actionable insights into how to launch high-impact AI projects from idea to execution, integrating trusted data, building quick wins and measuring outcomes, to achieve greater market responsiveness, faster decision-making and a competitive edge.”

Scaling and future-proofing AI

“Deploying AI is not the end of the journey, scaling responsibly is where value lies,” Mayile says. “Therefore, the third webinar in the series will focus on scaling AI responsibly to achieve lasting business value.”

The event, entitled: ‘Scaling AI Success: Governance, Ethics and Future-Proofing’, will be staged on 17 September.

This session will explore how organisations can move beyond isolated pilots to enterprise-wide adoption, embedding AI governance frameworks, ensuring continuous learning and building ethical, scalable AI programmes that stand the test of time.

This session will address challenges around formal governance structures for AI, regulatory, ethical and compliance complexities, keeping AI relevant with continuous updates and scaling beyond limited use cases.

To learn more and register for these webinars, go to

https://webinars.infovergelive.co.za/?utaff=itweb.