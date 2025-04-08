InfoVerge wins partner to partner award, bolsters accreditations to strengthen service offering

This award recognises outstanding collaboration, innovation and the delivery of exceptional value to clients through strategic Microsoft partnerships.

South African cloud solution provider and Microsoft partner InfoVerge has reached new milestones with the achievement of Microsoft’s Solutions Partner for Digital & App Innovation (Azure), which is the second one since the announcement of the changes by Microsoft in May 2024. By being awarded the prestigious Partner to Partner Excellence of the Year Award by the International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners | South Africa (IAMCP SA), InfoVerge solidifies its unique ability to partner for customer success.

This award recognises outstanding collaboration, innovation and the delivery of exceptional value to clients through strategic Microsoft partnerships.

“We are incredibly proud of these achievements, which reinforce our commitment and position as one of the leading Microsoft partners in South Africa,” said Musa Mahlaba, CEO of InfoVerge. “It is a testament to our commitment to innovation, collaboration and industry solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital era.”

Itumeleng Chuene, Chief Revenue Officer at InfoVerge, says the new accreditation is in line with InfoVerge’s strategy to work towards achieving all six of Microsoft’s key new partner designations to build end-to-end Microsoft capabilities. He notes that while the company is actively developing in-house skills and capabilities, it also has a culture of collaboration with like-minded partners.

Award-winning efforts

He says: “The IAMCP Partner to Partner Excellence of the Year Award focuses on our contribution to the partner ecosystem, and winners are nominated by the partner ecosystem themselves. Over the years, we have collaborated with numerous partners to ensure we deliver a solution that the customer is looking for. By leveraging like-minded partners, we are able then to open new markets and serve the customer better.”

Chuene notes that the Partner-to-Partner Excellence of the Year Award is InfoVerge’s second major accolade within the ecosystem: in 2021, the company was also recognised as New or Emerging Service Partner of the Year, in recognition of its fieldwork enabling over 10 000 users across eight different customers to work remotely during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Racking up accreditations

InfoVerge is working towards achieving all six Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations to further solidify its position as a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider. These include Solutions Partner for Infrastructure (Azure) – Cloud infrastructure, virtual machines and hybrid solutions; Solutions Partner for Data & AI (Azure) – Data modernisation, analytics and AI; Solutions Partner for Digital & App Innovation (Azure) – Cloud-native development and DevOps; Solutions Partner for Business Applications – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform; Solutions Partner for Security – Identity, access management and cyber security; and Solutions Partner for Modern Work – Microsoft 365 and workplace productivity.

The Microsoft Solutions Partner designation for Azure Digital & App Innovation, which InfoVerge has now achieved, highlights the company’s expertise in cloud-native app development – utilising Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Azure Functions and Container Apps to build scalable solutions; application modernisation – migrating and optimising legacy applications using Azure PaaS services such as App Service and Azure SQL, DevOps & CI/CD Pipelines – streamlining deployments with Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions, and automation tools; and AI & Cognitive Services – Leveraging Azure AI and machine learning for intelligent applications.

“Security is a capability we apply in every project. For example, we are currently helping the customer in the public health sector to secure their environment leveraging the Microsoft technologies stack. So that is another accreditation that we are looking at obtaining due to the continuous work that we are doing for our customers,” Chuene says. “We also see a growing need for support around data analysis and AI, as well as infrastructure – specifically migrating the customer into the cloud and ensuring their cloud environment aligns with the customer strategy, governance and regulatory requirements.”

Growth plans

InfoVerge is not just working to increase its partner designations – the company also aims to expand its reach across the country.

Chuene says: “Currently, we have a head office in Centurion and satellite offices in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KZN, Free State and Northern Cape, and we are looking at expanding into the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and North West provinces too. This will enable us to serve our customers more efficiently and support them locally.”

In addition to growing its reach, the expansion will offer opportunities to emerging ICT businesses and interns alike in these new regions, he says.

“With our collaborative spirit, we will look at collaborating with local partners and appointing local interns, to ensure we leave expertise locally and empower the locals,” he says.

InfoVerge’s expansion is a true team effort, Chuene says: “We now have around 40 employees across the board, and very strong capabilities internally – from the technical teams to administration and HR. We now serve multiple customers within both the public sector and private sector, and we are continually training and upskilling to ensure we can help our customers transform and optimise their Microsoft environments."