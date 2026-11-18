Africa’s digital transformation depends on robust infrastructure and sufficient computing power to unlock AI’s full potential, according to tech professionals and business leaders. (Image source: iStock)

Africa cannot fully digitally transform without the infrastructure backbone to secure sufficient compute power for AI, according to discussions on day one of the 29th Africa Tech Festival, hosted in Cape Town this week.

Boyd Chislett, chief commercial officer at Cassava Technologies South Africa, said the conversation around AI remains a conversation about infrastructure.

“Twenty percent of the world’s population lives on this continent, yet less than 1% of our data centre and distribution facilities sit here. If we extrapolate what that means for what we have to do as a continent, it still points to rapid acceleration of infrastructure,” he said.

Chislett said expanding infrastructure across the continent is a core component of Cassava Group’s data centre business, which is crucial to having sufficient compute power to build out AI on the continent, for the continent. He cited the company’s recent launch of a 2 000-GPU AI factory in Cape Town.

“However, that’s not enough,” said Chislett. “We need over 100 megawatts of capacity on this continent just to handle 40 000 GPUs. When you look at the US, 40 000 GPUs is a very small component. If we are going to achieve AI sovereignty, we will have to go back to the infrastructure conversation.”

Chislett said AI investment in Africa is essential if the continent is to achieve economic progress.

He also emphasised the importance of partnerships, which he said are critical to addressing blind spots in how AI is rolled out. The Cassava Group has partnerships with Vodafone Egypt and Mauritius Telecom, among others.

Ziaad Suleman, CEO of Cassava Technologies South Africa, said the company continues to build the foundational infrastructure for AI, including 116 000km of fibre across Africa.

He said connectivity, compute infrastructure, strong policies and strategies exist, but there is no single mechanism to interconnect and ring-fence these assets to ensure maximum output for the collective benefit of all.

“There is significant effort in the development and application of AI, but these efforts are siloed and not fully integrated,” said Suleman.

In a separate panel discussion, tech experts spoke of ongoing investment in AI infrastructure models and strategies happening simultaneously, but said progress is being thwarted by insufficient infrastructure.

“We are failing to get the fundamentals right,” said Marie-Antoinette Rose Quatre, CEO of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM). “No single country has leapfrogged technology without getting the fundamentals right. Fifty-seven percent of schools in Africa do not have computers. We are missing the mark on fundamentals.”

Prince Abudu, head of technology at Cassava Technologies, added that data represents a major opportunity, particularly the ability to leverage user-generated content that sits offline.

Tech experts and business leaders agreed there is a need for more investment in infrastructure to match AI development and to develop AI solutions designed to address socio-economic challenges on the continent.

In his opening keynote, South African deputy president Paul Mashatile spoke of the impact technology will have in Africa, saying cloud adoption could contribute more than R185 billion by 2030, with initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area helping to support a connected, growing digital market.