Initiative empowers NCape youth with digital skills

Digify Africa’s upskilling programme will be offered from 8 July.

To encourage participation in the gig economy, digital skills development agency Digify Africa invites Northern Cape youth to apply for this year’s edition of its general practitioners (GPs) programme.

This is in partnership in with asset manager Stanlib and global consultancy Elixirr.

In a statement, Digify Africa says the training will be offered from 8 July, spanning 17 weeks.

Now in its third year, the free digital marketing bootcamp for young people aged 18-35 years in Kimberley, Northern Cape, aims to equip them with skills to access earning opportunities in the digital economy.

Participants are taken through a range of digital marketing practice areas, such as digital entrepreneurship and strategy, social media management, content marketing, e-commerce, website content management systems, paid advertising and presentation skills.

“Together with Stanlib and Elixirr, we offer a platform that aims to increase the employability of candidates and help them to start their own businesses. By fostering skills development and promoting digital literacy, Digify GPs seeks to empower young individuals to seize opportunities and drive innovation in the digital sphere,” says Digify Africa COO Qhakaza Mohare.

“Stanlib is proud to partner with Digify Africa again to empower young people with digital skills,” adds Derrick Msibi, Stanlib CEO. “As the primary funder, we want to bring hope to young people by empowering them to participate in the economy and not be left behind in this fast-changing digital world. Our mission is to equip the youth with skills that afford them opportunities.”

Through its partnership with Elixirr, Digify Africa says it aims to create an immersive post-programme support training initiative, to empower participants with the skills they need to thrive in the workforce, launch their own business and ready themselves for the digital economy.

“At the Elixirr Foundation, our mission is to empower communities through education, technology and entrepreneurship,” comments Kwanda Ndaba, member of the Elixirr Foundation.

“The Digify GPs programme embodies these pillars by equipping young people with the digital skills they need to thrive personally and professionally. By fostering both technical knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit, this initiative has the potential to unlock innovation and economic opportunity.”

Interested applicants can click here to apply.