Innovo Networks and H3C Technologies announce their strategic partnership to accelerate digital transformation in SA

Innovo Networks, one of South Africa’s fastest-growing telecommunications providers, has announced a strategic partnership with global ICT leader H3C Technologies. This collaboration is set to revolutionise digital infrastructure and connectivity across the country, offering cutting-edge networking and cyber security solutions tailored to the needs of South African enterprises.

The partnership brings together Innovo’s deep market expertise and customer-centric approach with H3C’s robust portfolio of AI-driven technologies. Together, the companies aim to deliver scalable, high-performance solutions that empower businesses of all sizes, from SMEs to large enterprises, to thrive in the digital era.

A shared vision for Africa’s digital future

“This partnership is a natural fit,” said Damian Michael, Managing Director at Innovo Networks. “H3C’s commitment to innovation and affordability aligns perfectly with our mission to provide world-class digital solutions to South African businesses. Their products are not only competitively priced but also packed with features that rival the biggest global brands.”

H3C, known for its advanced networking, cyber security and cloud solutions, is making a strong push into the African market. The company’s offerings include AI-enhanced firewalls, WiFi 7 access points, cloud controllers, data storage servers and interactive whiteboards, all of which are now available through Innovo’s service portfolio.

Driving AI adoption and smarter networks

A key highlight of the partnership is the integration of artificial intelligence into H3C’s product suite. “AI is embedded in many of their solutions,” Innovo explained. “From predictive network management to intelligent firewalls, these tools help businesses identify and resolve issues before they impact operations, without human intervention.”

This AI-first approach is particularly valuable in sectors where uptime and performance are critical, such as finance, retail, engineering and public services.

Empowering local innovation and job creation

Beyond technology, the partnership is also focused on socio-economic impact. Both companies are committed to local skills development and job creation. “We don’t import resources,” said Dani Segal, Solution Architect at H3C. “Our global policy is to empower local partners through training and certification programs, enabling them to hire and upskill South African talent.”

Innovo echoed this sentiment, noting that the collaboration will allow them to expand their workforce and invest in technical training across networking, cyber security, AI and cloud computing. “This is about building a sustainable digital ecosystem in South Africa,” they added.

Real-world impact: satellite connectivity pilot

One of the first major initiatives under the partnership is a pilot project with satellite companies, using H3C routers to deliver high-speed, low-latency internet in remote areas. These routers can bond satellite and 5G or LTE connections, providing seamless connectivity for rural businesses, farms and hospitality venues.

“This is a game-changer for underserved regions,” said Michael. “It’s about bringing reliable internet to places where traditional infrastructure falls short.”

Expanding choice and enhancing service

With H3C now part of its vendor ecosystem, Innovo can offer customers more flexibility and choice. “We already work with brands such as Cisco, Fortinet and Huawei,” Michael noted. “H3C adds a powerful alternative that meets our high standards for quality, performance and warranty.”

The partnership also supports South Africa’s broader digital transformation goals by enhancing connectivity, reducing cyber security risks and enabling cloud adoption across industries.

In the coming year, Innovo and H3C plan to increase brand awareness, grow market share and position H3C as a top-tier networking brand in South Africa. “We want to be one of H3C’s leading partners in the region,” said Michael.

Businesses interested in exploring H3C’s solutions through Innovo Networks are encouraged to reach out for a free demo or proof of concept. “We want to show potential customers what’s possible,” Michael concluded. “Let’s build the future of connectivity together.”

