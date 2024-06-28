Inq. enables Mimecast peering with NAPAfrica IXP community

Ralph Berndt, Sales and Marketing Director at inq. SA.

inq., a Convergence Partners company, is providing Mimecast with the services needed to peer at NAPAfrica in Teraco Isando, thereby enabling reliable routing and the free exchange of traffic with Africa’s largest internet exchange community.

inq. is the number one edge computing technology company in Africa. It was founded to provide innovative, customised and business-relevant digital services on the edge. The organisation connects more than 1 200 of the continent’s largest and leading corporations across nine countries. It is prominent for its innovative IP and business-rendering ICT and cloud solutions and services, including edge AI and IOT, Fabric, SDN/NFV and Elastic Edge. As Africa’s leading edge solutions provider, the company continues to invest and expand its footprints on the continent.

“We are excited to be part of Mimecast’s journey by creating peering capability at NAPAfrica. This will provide Mimecast’s clients with the best possible experience and access to their portfolio of solutions,” says Ralph Berndt, Sales and Marketing Director at inq. SA.

Michele McCann, head of platforms at Teraco.

Located within Teraco, a digital realty company’s data centre facilities in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg, NAPAfrica is the continent’s largest internet aggregation point. With more than 640 member ASNs from over 50 countries, it makes internet access and global content more accessible for Africa.

Michele McCann, head of platforms at Teraco, says: “This peering allows community members to enjoy lower-cost access and lower latency to a variety of advanced services.”

Peering at NAPAfrica allows for a more reliable exchange of internet traffic, increased routing control and a better end-user experience. The NAPAfrica peering point allows multiple enterprises, network operators, CDNs and cloud services providers to peer locally, keeping African traffic within Africa.