inq. SA and Redstor: Powering enterprise data protection

inq. South Africa, which positions itself as a leader in intelligent connectivity and digital solutions, says its long-standing partnership with Redstor, a globally recognised provider of cloud backup and disaster recovery solutions, has delivered enterprise-grade data protection solutions that are secure, scalable and tailored to the evolving needs of modern businesses.

“Our partnership with Redstor is more than just a technology collaboration. We think of it as a relationship that has consistently delivered innovation and reliability to our customers,” says Ralph Berndt, Sales and Marketing Director at inq. South Africa. “Their cloud-native backup and disaster recovery solutions have been a perfect fit for our enterprise clients, ensuring seamless protection of Microsoft 365, Entra ID and other critical workloads.”

A partnership built on performance and trust

inq. has worked closely with Redstor over several years to integrate the latter’s cutting-edge data management technologies into its service offerings. Unlike traditional vendor relationships, inq. maintains a multi-vendor strategy. However, Redstor has consistently proven to be an invaluable partner through a continued commitment to development, customer service and market relevance.

“Our experience with Redstor has been nothing short of exceptional,” says Berndt. “From their strong technical capabilities to their constant product evolution, their solutions provide unmatched ease of use, security and performance. Their focus on powerful backup and instant recovery, particularly across Microsoft 365 and other workloads, ensures that our clients have peace of mind knowing their data is always protected.”

Enterprise-grade protection and continuous innovation

Redstor’s service model aligns perfectly with inq.’s vision of providing businesses with scalable, secure and easy-to-use data protection solutions. Key strengths of the partnership include:

Next-generation backup and recovery: Redstor’s instant recovery and malware-resistant backups provide robust security against ransomware and data loss.

Redstor continuously refines its solutions to provide cutting-edge features. Unrivalled reliability: inq. has never encountered issues with Redstor’s backup solutions, reinforcing trust in the platform.

“inq. is the gold standard for enterprise backup and recovery in Africa,” says Louise Taylor, VP of Channel at Redstor. “Their deep expertise in cloud disaster recovery, especially across Microsoft 365 and Entra ID, ensures customers are always protected. The numbers don’t lie. With South Africa’s highest customer retention rate, inq.’s customers stay because of their exceptional service and Redstor’s rock-solid backup solution. inq. is a testament to what managed services should look like.”

Strengthening the partnership

inq. and Redstor remain committed to pushing the boundaries of enterprise data protection. With a joint focus on developing new technical capabilities, this alliance ensures that clients benefit from cutting-edge solutions tailored to the complexities of modern business environments.

To reinforce this commitment, inq. and Redstor will be hosting several partner events throughout the year, fostering deeper collaboration and showcasing the latest advancements in enterprise data protection.

“In an era where data is a company’s most valuable asset, having a reliable backup and disaster recovery strategy is non-negotiable,” says Berndt. “With Redstor by our side, we are confident in our ability to continue delivering world-class solutions that safeguard businesses against the unexpected.”