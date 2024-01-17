inq. SA unveils cutting-edge AI, IOT solutions for digital age

inq. SA solutions look to transform business operations.

inq., a Convergence Partners company, has announced the launch of an extensive Edge artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IOT) and the Edgedock data insights value proposition to transform business operations across various sectors. The integrated offering combines edge computing with AI to bring real-time data processing and intelligent decision-making to the forefront of South African businesses.

The inq. Edge AI and IOT suite includes:

* Vision AI: To provide advanced video analytics powered by AI and machine learning.

Video AI platform: Leveraging AI for advanced video analytics, improving security and customer insights.

Video AI compliance as a service: This empowers organisations to easily convert their existing surveillance camera infrastructure into detecting various compliance and safety issues across the environment using AI.

Intelligent perimeter security: Enhancing security with AI-driven surveillance systems. For instance, being able to address challenges such as pilferage, transaction discrepancies as well as dwell time.

Retail analytics: Through this component, inq. delivers real-time analytics about a company’s premises. For instance, crowd management, demographics, public health, customer experience, aisle heat maps, attendance and workforce management by using simple surveillance camera footage.

Uses area-specific deep learning optical character recognition to upload scanned documents or images of any type and extract the required fields to map them into a spreadsheet or database.

* Software development: Custom develops solutions and products for clients to enhance business operations.

For its part, Edgedock provides powerful AI and software solutions to help organisations address their security and digitisation challenges. The solutions in this stable are powered by machine learning, AI, robotic process automation, cloud computing and edge computing.

Unlock business value with technology.

"These solutions represent a significant leap in technological innovation, tailored to meet the unique challenges and opportunities of the South African market," says Ralph Berndt, Sales and Marketing Director at inq. SA. "We are committed to empowering businesses with real-time insights and intelligent automation, driving efficiency and fostering growth in a rapidly evolving digital landscape."

inq. SA believes in leveraging the transformative power of technology to unlock business value.

“Our Edge AI and IOT solutions provide organisations with the means to affect real change in their environments by harnessing the power of AI and data analytics at scale. We enable businesses to stay ahead in a competitive global environment. Meanwhile, Edgedock successfully addresses security challenges by injecting extensive monitoring and rapid response capabilities for organisations,” says Berndt.

For more information on the inq. Edge AI and IOT suite, please visit the solutions page here. You can access more information on Edgedock here.