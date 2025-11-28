Inside IIS’s compliance and cyber security platform

Mauritz du Toit, CEO, IIS.

Infotech Integrated Solution’s platform was created to give financial service providers a simpler, smarter and more sustainable way to meet Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) compliance requirements. Rather than scrambling annually to prepare documents, gather evidence and chase security findings, the platform fosters continuous readiness, integrating monitoring, cyber security, reporting and governance into a single, intuitive environment. As part of its commitment to high standards, Infotech is both ISO 27001 (information security) and ISO 9001 (quality management) compliant, ensuring the platform operates securely and reliably while delivering high-quality service to clients.

To support proactive security, Infotech is also offering a free domain dark web report until 16 December 2025, giving organisations immediate insight into potential exposures without cost.

“At IIS, we wanted to move away from the reactive approach to compliance,” says Mauritz du Toit, CEO of IIS. “Our platform doesn’t just track requirements, it actively guides organisations to strengthen their compliance posture every day.”

The system is backed by IIS’s team of certified cyber security specialists, whose 28-year track record in ICT and governance informed its design. They understand the difficulty organisations face in aligning regulatory obligations with daily operations and created a platform that simplifies the process while enhancing compliance quality.

“Many institutions focus on obvious, high-profile risks and overlook foundational governance,” Du Toit notes. “Our platform makes these blind spots visible, allowing teams to prioritise effectively.”

At the heart of the platform is a cloud-based dashboard that offers a real-time view of an organisation’s compliance status, surfacing risks, gaps and keeping documentation organised. Whether checking adherence to FSCA Joint Standards or verifying that controls function correctly, the dashboard puts actionable insights within immediate reach.

The reporting-categories analysis, illustrated in the graph, highlights the unevenness of compliance across the sector. Foundational governance elements, like personal information protection, physical access controls and access to information, often sit between 0% and 25%, while mid-level controls such as data classification, authentication procedures and vulnerability management fall into the 40%-70% range. High-visibility operational risks such as cyber security threats, load-shedding and natural disasters generally score 100%, with infrastructure failure and workforce disruptions above 65%.

“The trend is unmistakable,” Du Toit explains. “Organisations respond quickly to immediate risks but leave foundational controls underdeveloped. Our platform ensures these areas aren’t neglected.”

Reporting, traditionally a cumbersome process, is automated. The platform generates FSCA-compliant reports on demand, storing them securely for five years so internal teams, auditors and regulators can access them whenever needed.

Security testing is fully integrated, including automated application and API testing with both DAST and SAST methodologies. Tests simulate real-world attack scenarios, highlighting vulnerabilities such as injection flaws, weak authentication or exposed data pathways. Annual assessments are included, with optional quarterly cycles for organisations requiring deeper assurance. Every finding comes with clear guidance for remediation.

Collaboration is central to the platform. Regulations require certified cyber security specialists to sign off on findings, and IIS works directly with a client’s IT provider to ensure proper implementation and alignment with regulatory expectations.

“For us, collaboration isn’t optional,” says Du Toit. “Compliance only works when the platform, the client team and IT providers operate in sync.”

For organisations seeking deeper insight, IIS offers an optional on-site node for monthly internal vulnerability analysis. Using CVSS scoring, risks are prioritised to focus remediation on the most impactful areas, turning vulnerability management from a reactive task into a strategic process.

The platform package also includes personalised onboarding, a full set of compliance documents, annual penetration testing, risk and dark web breach reporting, monthly vulnerability updates and document archiving for five years. Pricing is customised based on organisation size and needs, with travel costs only incurred for on-site onboarding.

As FSCA regulations evolve, the platform adapts, helping organisations reduce administrative burdens, lower risk exposure and demonstrate a proactive approach to cyber security and governance.

“Ultimately, our aim is simple,” Du Toit concludes. “We want financial service providers to operate with confidence, knowing they are not only compliant today but prepared for the future.”

IIS’s platform is more than a tool; it is a long-term partner that delivers clarity, control and confidence in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape, supported by ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certifications that underpin both security and quality.