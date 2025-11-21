Inside the CSIR’s innovation engine

Dr Thulani Dlamini, CEO of the CSIR.

At an exclusive roundtable with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), CEO Dr Thulani Dlamini shared updates on several technologies designed to move South African science into the marketplace.

“Our role is to develop technologies that make a tangible difference,” said Dlamini. “Science must serve the needs of our people and support the growth of South African industries.”

One of the most advanced developments presented was a biodegradable packaging material created by CSIR polymer scientists. South Africa generates hundreds of thousands of tonnes of plastic waste each year, which ends up in landfills. The team has engineered a compostable film that matches the strength and shelf life of conventional plastic packaging but decomposes naturally after use. Dlamini said the project provides a realistic path for manufacturers to reduce waste without sacrificing performance. “We’re very proud,” said Dlamini. “The technology has now been validated at a private scale and we are moving next year into potential commercialisation.”

For the electric micro-mobility industry, the CSIR has built fit-for-purpose electric motorbikes and tricycles aimed at the fast-growing last-mile delivery market. Most small vehicles used by couriers and e-commerce companies are imported and run on fuel combustion engines. The CSIR prototypes use rechargeable battery systems developed in-house and are being tested with logistics partners to measure performance and cost efficiency. Dlamini said the project demonstrates how home-grown innovation can stimulate new industries. “This will make a significant impact in terms of reducing our dependence on imports, but also creating local value chains that supply the sector.”

The CSIR has been developing a fungal-based protein (mycoprotein) as a promising alternative, non-animal source of protein. The technical team successfully scaled up production from the lab to a 1 000 litre bioreactor, and they're now entering the optimisation and large-scale production phase, focusing on cultivating fungal mycelium, the roots of mushrooms, in culture. The commercialisation process is under way through CSIR’s commercialisation hub, working closely with a local SME (MycoSure), and has raised funds (including private and CSIR investment) to build a production plant, which is set to be commissioned soon.

The CSIR is also expanding South Africa’s additive manufacturing capability by producing the raw materials that underpin industrial 3D printing. Until now, almost all metal powders used locally have been imported. To change that, the organisation has installed a metal-powder atomiser that allows titanium, aluminium and other alloys to be manufactured in South Africa to additive-manufacturing standards. The atomiser supports the CSIR’s metal 3D-printing programme, which has already developed one of the world’s largest printers, now being scaled for production.

The organisation’s phased-array radar system applies artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and classify objects across wide areas, distinguishing between people, animals and vehicles. Originally developed to combat rhino poaching in the Kruger National Park, the system has been upgraded and now supports border surveillance and infrastructure protection (as well as the protection of environmental assets). “It is a much superior performance compared to technologies like drone,” adds Dlamini. “With this kind of system, you can have continuous, passive surveillance in a particular area.”

In collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and the University of Pretoria, the CSIR has developed a livestock identification and traceability platform that records animal movement, ownership and vaccination data. The digital system helps contain disease outbreaks, reduces stock theft and supports food-safety compliance for export markets. For farmers, the platform provides a reliable way to monitor herds and manage risk. “The recent feedback we received around this was from a farmer in the Eastern Cape who had cattle in his farm and he didn’t know where they came from. He was able to go into our system, using the tags in the ear, and from there, was able to identify the owner.”

Eighty years in, the CSIR is focused on delivery, turning research into technology that reaches the market and strengthens South African industry. “We will continue to invest in technologies that position South Africa for the future,” ends Dlamini.