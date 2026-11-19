Leela Putten, Senior Solutions Consultant, Inspired Assurance.

The partnership brings together the expertise of Inspired Assurance and the Modulos governance platform to support AI governance, one of the nine pillars of the AI assurance offering. Inspired Assurance consultants scope the work, assess existing controls and report findings to boards and auditors, helping organisations make better-informed decisions about AI deployment and investment.

“Clients can begin with an AI Assurance Pulse Check or a Readiness Assessment to understand where they stand today and what to address first,” says Leela Putten, Senior Solutions Consultant, Inspired Assurance.

Inspired Assurance has also joined the Modulos partner ecosystem of implementation, legal and independent assurance specialists.

“We cover the full AI life cycle, from ownership and approval to oversight of systems in use,” says Putten. “Combined with Inspired Testing’s specialist quality assurance and software testing expertise, we give Modulos clients one route to demonstrating that their AI works as intended, meets compliance requirements and can be trusted in operation.”

The Modulos platform links AI systems with requirements, controls and supporting evidence, allowing teams to assign owners and review compliance across their portfolios. Its risk assessment capabilities express exposure in monetary terms, giving executives a basis for weighing potential business value against estimated losses. These estimates inform judgment; they do not predict outcomes with certainty.

“Our scope includes AI developed internally, purchased from suppliers or used by employees outside approved processes,” says Kevin Shinners, Senior Vice-President, Modulos AG.

“Such use can leave organisations unaware of where business information is being processed,” he says. “Outsourced development raises a related governance question: whether the commissioning organisation has sufficient visibility of the controls and risks associated with the systems it adopts.

“Using our platform therefore gives solution partners like Inspired Assurance the tools they need to help their clients better understand how and where AI is being used within their business and if it's being done so compliantly.”

Putten says the goal of the partnership is to connect AI adoption with clear accountability for board-level executives and committees. This includes proportionate risk controls and supplier due diligence, making governance part of how AI is managed throughout its use.

Modulos’s online learning resources include courses for general staff and governance practitioners, which Inspired has incorporated into its training catalogue.

Modulos supports work across requirements and frameworks including the EU AI Act, GDPR and ISO/IEC 42001, the international standard for AI management systems. It received an honourable mention in Gartner’s inaugural Magic Quadrant for AI Governance Platforms, published in June 2026.

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