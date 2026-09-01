Inspired evolves its brand to deliver business confidence in a changing technology landscape

Jacques Fouche, CEO of Inspired Testing.

Inspired Testing today announced the company will become known as Inspired, a broader brand created to help organisations move from software quality to business confidence.

The new identity reflects the realities facing modern organisations, where technology decisions increasingly carry strategic, financial and regulatory consequences across the whole enterprise.

Jacques Fouché, CEO of Inspired, says the change is an evolution, not a departure.

“Inspired Testing has built a strong reputation as a specialist software testing partner since becoming a standalone business in 2019,” says Fouché.

“Our testing expertise, client relationships and commitment to developing lasting capability inside customer organisations will remain central to the business,” he says. “Inspired now carries those foundations forward into a wider market, where leaders must understand not only whether technology works, but whether it can be trusted.”

Under the Inspired umbrella, the company will operate complementary disciplines including Inspired Testing, Inspired Assurance and Inspired Xpert, along with training and development through the Inspired Academy.

Inspired Testing today announced the company will become known as Inspired.

Together, they will help clients address the connected demands of quality, AI assurance and compliance, from testing software and strengthening delivery teams to managing the risks that emerge as technology enters live business environments, to the experts that deliver quality software.

From quality to confidence

Fouché says the shift reflects a fundamental change in the questions organisations are asking.

“Software teams still need confidence that systems perform as intended,” he says. “But business leaders must also know that AI-enabled and data-driven tools remain dependable after deployment, that risks such as bias and inconsistent outputs are understood, and that their organisations can meet relevant regulatory and governance obligations.”

Inspired will bring these concerns into one connected conversation. Quality provides the foundation. Assurance gives leaders ongoing confidence that systems continue to deliver the right outcomes. Compliance helps organisations demonstrate that their use of technology meets the standards, frameworks and requirements that apply to them.

The result is practical peace of mind for decision-makers responsible for growth, reputation, risk and investment.

A broader conversation with business

The new brand expands Inspired’s reach from its traditional audience of CTOs, test managers, developers and quality specialists in the QA space to the boardroom, including CEOs, CFOs, business owners, security leaders and executives accountable for risk and compliance in the assurance space. It does so without losing the technical depth that made Inspired Testing a trusted partner.

“As AI adoption accelerates, testing can establish whether software meets its requirements at a point in time,” says Fouché.

“Assurance and compliance address what happens next: whether an intelligent system continues to behave as expected, whether controls remain effective and whether the organisation can stand behind its decisions.”

Other divisions, such as InspiredXpert, will support clients that want to build permanent capability within their own organisations by finding specialists.

Each discipline has a distinct role, united by the same belief that the best partnerships leave clients stronger.

“Our clients have long shortened Inspired Testing to Inspired,” notes Fouché. “The new brand takes that familiar name and makes it official, giving us room to carry a more ambitious promise: confidence, built on quality.”