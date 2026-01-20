Inspired Testing advances AI-enabled software quality with Mathew Zungu

Mathew Zungu, Senior Solutions Consultant.

Inspired Testing continues to strengthen its consulting and delivery capability in test automation and AI-assisted testing, with Senior Solutions Consultant Mathew Zungu playing a central role in helping organisations modernise their approach in software quality.

An experienced testing professional and former Test Architect at Inspired Testing, Zungu brings deep expertise across test automation, quality engineering and the rapidly evolving discipline of AI-enabled testing. In his current role, he works closely with clients to identify quality bottlenecks, assess test maturity and design automation frameworks that are fit for purpose in complex, fast-moving environments.

Zungu’s work spans people, process and tooling. This includes conducting quality engineering assessments, analysing test environments and supporting teams as they transition from predominantly manual testing to more advanced, automated approaches. A strong focus is placed on practical skills transfer, ensuring clients are not only adopting new tools, but also building sustainable testing capability within their teams.

This approach aligns closely with Inspired Testing’s emphasis on collective and reflective wisdom – a culture that prioritises shared learning, continuous improvement and future-focused thinking – to ask what’s next? According to Zungu, this mindset is increasingly important as testing teams are required to adapt to AI-enabled development practices.

“Many organisations are still struggling to find testers who can confidently and responsibly use AI as part of the testing process,” he says. “There’s a growing gap between what technology makes possible and the skills available in the market.”

Inspired Testing has been investing heavily in this space, including the development of VeloAI, its proprietary AI-powered testing copilot. Designed to support testers rather than replace them, the platform assists with activities such as test case design and automation code generation, while allowing experienced professionals to focus on higher-value analysis and exploratory work.

Crucially, Zungu points to enterprise security and data governance as persistent concerns when organisations consider AI adoption.

“AI adoption often stalls because of legitimate concerns around governance and risk,” he explains. “The difference is having guardrails built in from day one, as VeloAI does – ensuring security, compliance and data privacy across industries such as banking, insurance and the public sector.”

Looking ahead, Zungu aims to establish himself as a domain expert in AI-enabled testing, particularly in testing large language models and GPTs.

He also notes that as AI becomes embedded in core business systems, testing teams need stronger skills and critical thinking to assess how AI-enabled features behave in real-world use. The ability to apply sound judgment, rather than simply using AI tools, is becoming the key differentiator.

Nadine du Toit, Managing Executive at Inspired Testing, says Zungu’s contribution reflects the company’s broader strategy to stay ahead of industry change.

“Mathew consistently demonstrates exceptional depth of thinking and delivery,” she says. “His ability to combine technical expertise with practical client engagement is exactly what organisations need as testing evolves beyond traditional quality assurance.”

Outside of client work, Zungu remains actively engaged in exploring new developments in AI and automation, while maintaining a disciplined focus on personal well-being through gym training and golf.