Inspired Testing appoints Maggie Moonsammy as Account Executive for SA

Maggie Moonsammy, Account Executive, Inspired Testing.

Inspired Testing, a specialist quality assurance and software testing company, has announced the appointment of Maggie Moonsammy as Account Executive for South Africa.

The appointment signals a strategic intent to deepen the company’s footprint in the South African market and strengthen its position as a long-term partner for organisations investing in quality software deployments.

Moonsammy brings more than 12 years of experience in IT services and solution selling to the role. She began her career in customer service and business development in the B2B environment before moving into the technology sector, where she spent a significant portion of her career at DVT, a sister company to Inspired Testing. There she gained direct exposure to software delivery, digital transformation and quality assurance at scale.

In her new role, Moonsammy will focus on expanding Inspired Testing’s client base and positioning the company as a strategic quality partner. Her approach is grounded in a conviction that too many companies still treat testing as a cost centre rather than a strategic enabler.

“The opportunity lies in helping our clients ask ‘what’s next?’ as they mature their approach to quality, moving from reactive testing to strategic quality engineering,” says Moonsammy.

“My role is to help frame that conversation, positioning Inspired Testing not just as a service provider, but as a long-term partner in enabling quality and speed with confidence.”

Moonsammy points to a pattern she sees repeatedly across the industry: treating testing as a phase rather than a mindset.

“Too often, QA is brought in at the end of the delivery life cycle. By then, timelines are tight, pressure is high and quality becomes a trade-off,” she notes.

“The missed opportunity is embedding quality early: in requirements, in design, in automation strategy. When QA is integrated from the start, it accelerates delivery rather than slowing it down.”

Moonsammy describes herself as a strategic problem-solver and growth partner, placing emphasis on understanding clients’ broader business pressures such as revenue targets, customer expectations and team capacity rather than focusing solely on technical deliverables.

“I always start by listening,” she says. “People do business with people, and building trust starts with understanding who they are, what pressures they’re under and what success really looks like for them and their teams. It’s about being authentic and genuinely caring; that’s how long-term partnerships are built.”

For her first year in the role, Moonsammy’s ambitions extend beyond commercial targets. She aims to establish trusted relationships with key clients, expand Inspired Testing’s service footprint across the South African market and strengthen collaboration between commercial and delivery teams.

“If clients see us as an extension of their own team, that’s success,” she says.

Inspired Testing Managing Executive, Nadine du Toit, welcomed the appointment, highlighting Moonsammy’s blend of commercial acumen and relationship intelligence as a strong fit for the company’s growth ambitions.

“Maggie brings exactly the kind of experience and client-first mindset that drives meaningful, lasting partnerships,” says Du Toit.

“Her deep understanding of the South African market, combined with her ability to translate complex quality challenges into clear business value, makes her an exceptional addition to our team. We look forward to the contribution she will make as we continue to grow our presence, both locally and abroad.”