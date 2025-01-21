Inspired Testing appoints Tristan Brown as senior solutions consultant to drive UK growth

Inspired Testing, a leading global software testing company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tristan Brown as Senior Solutions Consultant in the UK. With over two decades of experience in software testing, consultancy and leadership, Brown will play a pivotal role in expanding Inspired Testing’s presence in the UK and European markets.
Brown’s career spans hands-on testing roles to senior strategic leadership, most notably serving as Head of Testing at Tesco Bank, where he managed multimillion-pound programmes and ensured testing received appropriate funding and attention. His diverse expertise will strengthen Inspired Testing’s mission to become the software testing partner of choice for enterprises across the region.
“I love breaking down complex scenarios and solving challenges to unlock real value for organisations,” Brown said. “My focus will be on practical solutions and fostering partnerships, ensuring testing is strategic, adaptable and effective.”
After stepping away during the COVID-19 pandemic to manage his family’s Northumberland farm while maintaining freelance consultancy, Brown was drawn to Inspired Testing’s innovative approach. “Inspired Testing’s focus on adding genuine value and embracing innovation resonated with me deeply,” he explained.
Jacques Fouché, CEO of Inspired Testing, welcomed the appointment: “Tristan’s leadership and proven expertise perfectly align with our vision to expand in the UK. His role will formalise our bid processes, particularly in the public sector, where we’ve seen success through frameworks like G-Cloud.”
Looking ahead, Inspired Testing is also launching a UK-based software testing internship programme to develop emerging talent and further invest in the future of the industry.
Brown’s appointment reflects Inspired Testing’s commitment to building a vibrant organisational culture and driving growth in the UK market.
Inspired Testing
Inspired Testing is a global software testing company backed by the software and technology group, Dynamic Technologies. With an unwavering commitment to delivering tailored expertise, Inspired Testing offers talent augmentation to strengthen teams, strategic consulting to advance test environments and a comprehensive suite of software testing services to ensure software excellence. Their expertise includes AI-assisted Testing, Test Automation, Performance Testing, Manual Functional Testing, Accessibility Testing, and Security Testing, along with specialised services such as Test Data Management, Data Testing, and Test Environment Management.
With over 300 employees, Inspired Testing has evolved into a thriving organisation, serving clients from its headquarters in the UK and delivery centres worldwide. Dedicated to staying at the forefront of industry trends and technologies, the Inspired Academy offers leading training programmes to upskill and keep both internal and external testing professionals relevant.
Inspired Testing is part of the Dynamic Technologies group. For more information, visit https://www.inspiredtesting.com/