Inspired Testing appoints Tristan Brown as senior solutions consultant to drive UK growth

Tristan Brown, Senior Solutions Consultant, Inspired Testing. (Image: Inspired Testing)

Inspired Testing, a leading global software testing company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tristan Brown as Senior Solutions Consultant in the UK. With over two decades of experience in software testing, consultancy and leadership, Brown will play a pivotal role in expanding Inspired Testing’s presence in the UK and European markets.

Brown’s career spans hands-on testing roles to senior strategic leadership, most notably serving as Head of Testing at Tesco Bank, where he managed multimillion-pound programmes and ensured testing received appropriate funding and attention. His diverse expertise will strengthen Inspired Testing’s mission to become the software testing partner of choice for enterprises across the region.

“I love breaking down complex scenarios and solving challenges to unlock real value for organisations,” Brown said. “My focus will be on practical solutions and fostering partnerships, ensuring testing is strategic, adaptable and effective.”

After stepping away during the COVID-19 pandemic to manage his family’s Northumberland farm while maintaining freelance consultancy, Brown was drawn to Inspired Testing’s innovative approach. “Inspired Testing’s focus on adding genuine value and embracing innovation resonated with me deeply,” he explained.

Jacques Fouché, CEO of Inspired Testing, welcomed the appointment: “Tristan’s leadership and proven expertise perfectly align with our vision to expand in the UK. His role will formalise our bid processes, particularly in the public sector, where we’ve seen success through frameworks like G-Cloud.”

Looking ahead, Inspired Testing is also launching a UK-based software testing internship programme to develop emerging talent and further invest in the future of the industry.

Brown’s appointment reflects Inspired Testing’s commitment to building a vibrant organisational culture and driving growth in the UK market.