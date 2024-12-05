Inspired Testing joins global SA outreach community The Lekker Network

Jacques Fouché and Amanda Dambuza. (Image: Supplied)

Inspired Testing is proud and excited to announce it has joined the new South African global networking initiative, The Lekker Network (TLN).

Represented by non-executive director and powerhouse entrepreneur, Amanda Dambuza, as a TLN global brand ambassador, and Inspired Testing CEO Jacques Fouché as a founding corporate member, Inspired Testing will be part of the push to launch the new initiative worldwide in March next year.

Co-founded by serial entrepreneurs and South African brand ambassadors Nic Latouf (of Veldskoen fame) and Renier Lombard (founder of Flance Directive Creators), The Lekker Network is a professional and social platform designed to connect South Africans both locally and internationally.

Its core objectives are to build a global community that supports South African businesses, entrepreneurs and professionals through meaningful connections and resources. By leveraging the success of expatriates, the network fosters opportunities for funding, new market access and professional growth for those based in South Africa.

As one of five ambassadors alongside leading South African personalities and successful business icons like Bob Skinstad, Linda Reddy, Bruce Whitfield and John Sanei, Dambuza says she is both delighted and energised to be part of TLN right from the start.

“I am looking forward to getting myself and Inspired Testing involved by lending our skills, experience and extensive networks to unlock job and business opportunities for South Africans and South African-run businesses,” she says.

“South African expats have, for decades, held their heads up high as successful exports in dozens of countries around the world, and I strongly believe that if you were born here and educated here, your spirit is innately South African,” she adds.

“As a global community, we have an opportunity to reach out to each other, combining our collective networks to further raise our profiles and foster mutual success by working with each other, not only globally but also with the incredibly talented, diverse and resourceful companies and individuals back home.”

Inspired Testing CEO Jacques Fouché says the company is ready and willing to answer the call of all the founding members and high-profile individuals lending their names and investing in TLN as a serious strategic vehicle for global growth.

“We are not just a name on a list, but rather an active participant in what I truly believe can be the next big success story for South Africa,” says Fouché.

“With Amanda and me representing Inspired Testing, along with so many other creative and forward-thinking organisations and business leaders in our country, I’d like to think we can and will make a notable contribution to this ambitious project, and I personally look forward to connecting with many more South Africans both at home and abroad as part of this unique venture.”

TLN co-founder Renier Lombard says it’s a privilege and pleasure to welcome the Inspired Testing team to The Lekker Network.

“Having such wonderful individuals to help create this community is exactly what we envisioned,” says Lombard.

“We decided to pursue a founding membership strategy, where the founding members play a crucial role in shaping this platform for the future,” he adds. “Jacques and Amanda, alongside the other founding members, will be pivotal in laying the foundation for what this network will become and how we will build it. It’s absolutely fantastic to have them as part of this journey, and we’re excited about what we’ll create together. Watch this space in 2025; here’s to building something extraordinary!"

More information on The Lekker Network can be found on www.thelekkernetwork.co.za.