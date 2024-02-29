Inspired Testing partners with Tricentis to deliver performance testing excellence

Inspired Testing is a Tricentis Solutions Partner for Performance Testing.

Inspired Testing is proud to announce its designation as a Tricentis Solutions Partner for Performance Testing. This partnership recognises Inspired Testing’s proven track record and in-depth understanding of the Tricentis NeoLoad environment.

As a global software testing company, Inspired Testing is perfectly positioned to enable Tricentis NeoLoad clients to make the most of their implementation of this award-winning performance testing tool.

Tricentis NeoLoad is renowned for its user-friendly interface, rapid test creation and maintenance and scalability, making it an ideal choice for businesses seeking to evaluate their software systems under high user loads. Inspired Testing’s dedication to software quality aligns seamlessly with Tricentis’s goal of delivering quality at speed to optimise the use experience of all applications under test.

“We offer an exceptional depth of expertise with NeoLoad at Inspired Testing. In 2021, we were awarded the coveted EMEA Partner of the Year Award from then-Neotys, and we have only gone from strength to strength since NeoLoad became part of Tricentis. All our performance test experts are NeoLoad certified at a professional or higher level. This partnership will significantly enhance the quality and performance of our client’s software systems, even during periods of high usage,” commented Managing Executive Nadine du Toit.

“NeoLoad offers exceptional support for legacy and modern applications,” said Chaim Frenkel, Vice-President Strategic Alliances at Tricentis. “It is purpose-built to align with the fast pace of modern DevOps practices and its deployment spans across cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments. Coupled with the range of Inspired Testing’s expertise in software testing, this partnership will significantly enhance the quality and performance of our clients' software systems, even during periods of high usage. We’re excited to have Inspired Testing on board to help Tricentis clients achieve success.”­­

Inspired Testing and Tricentis share a common vision of client success, and Inspired Testing’s expertise in performance testing using NeoLoad makes this partnership a logical next step for both firms. Through this partnership, clients can confidently address software performance challenges and ensure their software systems remain robust even during peak usage. Inspired Testing and Tricentis are poised to drive innovation and deliver exceptional performance testing solutions to the software testing industry.

