Inspiring the next generation of tech innovators Ko Kasi

Introducing students to the world of technology.

Last week, Pax Divitiae brought a wave of excitement to Ivory Park Secondary School in the informal township of Tembisa, aiming to ignite the spark of innovation in the young minds of tomorrow. Our mission was simple: to introduce students to the fascinating world of technology, artificial intelligence and robotics and show them how these advancements shape our daily lives.

Imagine the scene: a group of students, eyes wide with wonder, as they meet our humanoid robots for the first time. These bots demonstrated the practical and transformative potential of AI and robotics. From performing complex tasks to interacting in natural language, our robots showcased the future right before their eyes. The students' curiosity was infectious. They didn't hold back, asking some of the most pertinent questions we've encountered:

"Will technology take over our jobs?"

We assured them that while automation does change the job market, it also creates new opportunities and roles, encourages innovation, boosts productivity, reduces manual, repetitive labour and allows employees and individuals to learn and develop new skills and educate themselves with the freed-up time.

"How safe is AI?"

We discussed the critical importance of developing ethical AI and implementing robust security measures to ensure safety and privacy.

"How accurate is OpenAI?"

We unpacked the advancements in AI accuracy and reliability, emphasising the continuous improvements in the field.

"We know about MarsRover, the bot on Mars, but what about the bots used at volcanoes? How do they last in lava?"

We explained how specialised materials and designs enable robots to withstand extreme conditions like those in volcanoes. Our robot "Melo-Kuhle" quickly responded with a humorous response: "Please, I don't want to burn away," leaving the kids laughing hysterically.

One of the most inspiring moments was learning that these students are already tech-savvy despite their challenging backgrounds. Many of them use AI tools like ChatGPT and Meta AI for homework and research, much like their peers globally. “Their familiarity with these technologies is a testament to AI's pervasive reach and young minds' innate curiosity,” said Shaunique Baatjies, Channel Manager at Pax Divitiae.

As the day came to a close, we didn’t just leave them with knowledge; we left them with a challenge. We encouraged the students to look at the problems in their communities and think about how technology can offer solutions. Whether in health, socio-economic instances, beauty, business or beyond, we urged them to become the innovators who will drive positive change in South Africa.

Our commitment to education

Pax Divitiae is on a journey to offer training and formal certification in various tech courses. This initiative has been instrumental in reaching out to the youth, understanding their needs and introducing them to alternative educational opportunities. By providing formal training and certification, we equip the next generation with the skills and credentials they need to thrive in the tech-driven world.

This visit to Ivory Park Secondary School is just one part of Pax Divitiae's ongoing commitment to empowering the next generation through technology education. By making technology accessible and engaging, we aim to cultivate a new wave of tech leaders and problem-solvers who will shape the future.

