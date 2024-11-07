Instant time and attendance reports streamline HR’s efficiency, control

AJ Makoni and Boikanyo Sefoli, software developers at R8Code. (Image: R8Code)

Generating instant, tamper-proof time and attendance reports and visitor logs helps organisations’ HR departments streamline operations and reduce risk.

This is according to software developers AJ Makoni and Boikanyo Sefoli of R8code, developers of faceATT, an advanced facial recognition app for visitor logging, security and time and attendance.

Makoni and Sefoli report that faceATT is enjoying overwhelming interest – particularly from HR professionals.

Makoni notes: “The usability of the system, the instant reporting features and the fact that it’s designed for mobile use make faceATT stand out in the market. It means remote and field workers can clock in to work from anywhere, and both employers and employees can see reports in real-time on their dashboards.”

Reports are generated instantly, so there is no need to wait for a person to compile a report at the end of the month, and because everything is done electronically, the risk of error is eliminated.

With three tamper-proof elements designed to prevent workers from exaggerating time spent on tasks, faceATT ensures attendance records are 100% accurate. He explains: “For example, if a technician is out doing troubleshooting, the app records his location using GPS, with timestamps and photos. This information can be reviewed on the dashboard or exported to Excel or as CSV files.”

faceATT uses advanced facial recognition to ensure that the right person is present, and verifies that the recorded face is indeed a live person, preventing fraudulent entries.

R8code’s solutions can also help logistics and courier firms track deliveries, with customised task sheets, GPS co-ordinates, route pins, timestamps and photos.

Another significant opportunity for faceATT is education, says Sefoli. “In learning and training institutions, faceATT can be used to track student attendance. Whether facilitators track attendance or students check themselves into classes, the solution’s instant reports simplify the task of compiling attendance reports,” he says.

He adds that the visitor management features also offer a simple, effective way to boost security on campuses.

The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the Apple Store.