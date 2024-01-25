Insurtech firm Root appoints UK country manager

Alex Astengo, Root’s UK country manager.

Root Platform, a low-code, API-first insurance technology platform provider headquartered in Cape Town, has appointed Alex Astengo as UK country manager, based in London.

In a statement, it says Astengo will develop Root’s UK presence, with the aim of becoming the go-to platform for insurance businesses intent on growing their digital offering.

According to the company, he has significant experience working for software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform-based businesses, which offer solutions to insurers, insurance managing general agents and brokers.

His most recent position was with Cloud Insurance as head of sales in the UK, and he was formerly chief commercial officer for SchemeServe Insurance Software.

Root entered the UK insurance market in 2023 and announced a strategic partnership with Connect by Admiral, developing an embedded insurance platform to offer third-party clients an insurance solution for its customers at the point-of-sale.

Following Astengo’s appointment, Root is now in further partnership discussions with insurers, retailers, banks and telcos to offer its low-code, API-first, end-to-end technology across the UK, it says.

Louw Hopley, CEO and founder of Root, comments: “Bringing Alex in is really exciting for us. We waited for the right opportunity to enter the UK market and, now we have, Alex will spearhead our UK efforts to provide companies with the necessary building blocks to run a modern insurance programme.

“He brings a wealth of highly-relevant market experience to our business and we are delighted to welcome him to the Root team.”

“I am delighted to join Root in what is an exciting time for the business as it seeks to expand its presence in the UK,” comments Astengo.

“My experience in working with SaaS platform-based businesses has taught me that the insurance industry is poised for – and in need of – change, and Root can play a significant role in bringing about meaningful and positive change for the benefit of companies and their customers.”