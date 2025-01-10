Integrity360 accelerates further with Nclose acquisition

Ian Brown, Executive Chairman at Integrity360. (Image: Supplied)

Continuing its global expansion plan, Integrity360 has acquired Nclose, a well-established and highly regarded cyber security services company operating out of both Cape Town and Johannesburg in South Africa. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition comes on the back of the previously announced acquisition of Cape Town headquartered Grove Group in August 2024.

Together with Nclose, Integrity360 resources in South Africa now total over 180 employees and will operate as a significant regional hub and global SOC (security operations centre) location for the group, serving both local and international customers. With the addition of Integrity360’s new SOC in Madrid, which is coming online during Q1 2025, the group will operate across six SOC locations, enabling the group to provide an ever-expanding multilingual 24/7 capability for its comprehensive suite of managed services, including EDR (endpoint detection and response), XDR (extended detection and response) and MDR (managed detection and response) solutions.

Founded in 2006, Nclose has developed a reputation for service excellence among its customer base, which includes multiple leading South African and international businesses. Nclose provides a range of cyber security solutions, including consulting, a full suite of managed services for cyber infrastructure, MDR services and a select range of technology solutions from leading international cyber security vendors, including CrowdStrike, Netskope, Tenable, McAfee, KnowBe4, Forcepoint and Sentinel One – all of which build on and are complementary to the group’s existing relationships.

Nclose adds approximately 150 customers, circa €18 million to group revenues and approximately 125 employees, bringing the group on a 2024 pro forma basis to global revenues exceeding €150 million, operating with a team of approximately 675 dedicated cyber security professionals. Continued innovation and demand for its services across EMEA will expand group revenues in 2025 across all territories.

Significantly, Nclose also brings to the group “Cyberfire”, an internally developed, innovative and complementary MDR platform, which is ideally positioned for SME and mid-market organisations. Cyberfire will complement Integrity360’s existing Gartner-recognised MDR service, which allows integration from multiple SIEM (security information and event management) platforms, network and endpoint technologies. Cyberfire focuses on identifying “the real alerts that matter” and doesn’t require a third-party SIEM, as the platform contains over 1 300 AI-enhanced individual detections to identify malicious activity. These detections are continuously expanded month on month, by an in-house detection engineering team, and which add to and are complementary to the group’s existing capability. Cyberfire is also priced based on the number of endpoints and not data consumed, making it more attractive than many other solutions where costs can depend on volumes of data, something that is not always predictable and can present budgeting issues for organisations.

Integrity360 will invest further in the Cyberfire platform and make it available to its wider set of international customers across all territories over the coming months.

Nclose customers will benefit from access to Integrity360’s extensive and complementary cyber services portfolio encapsulating cyber risk and assurance, cyber security testing, incident response, infrastructure, PCI compliance and a highly comprehensive range of cyber security managed services, including innovative XDR/MDR solutions. Integrity360’s innovative range of services have been recognised four times in a Gartner market guide, most recently as a 'Representative Vendor' for the second year running in the Gartner guide for Managed Detection and Response services.

Ian Brown, Executive Chairman at Integrity360, commented: “We are very excited to be welcoming the Nclose team to Integrity360. The journey they have been on since their formation in 2006 is highly impressive and we are looking forward to helping them provide an enhanced set of services to their customers and expanding further in the wider South African market during 2025 and beyond. The addition of Cyberfire brings another service and growth capability to the group, further expanding the depth of Integrity360’s XDR and MDR portfolio for the benefit of our wider international customer base. I look forward to working closely with Stephen, Martin and the team over the coming years.”

Stephen Osler and Martin Potgieter, Founders and Directors of Nclose, commented: “This is a momentous milestone for us, and we could not be more delighted that Nclose is joining Integrity360 and continuing the growth journey we started almost 20 years ago. Thanks to the support of our customers, partners and employees, Nclose has grown and flourished during that time, and having spent considerable time with Ian and the wider Integrity360 leadership team, we are confident will continue to do so being part of the Integrity360 group. We are excited about the future as an organisation, for our people and, in particular, for what the enhanced group can provide our customers and partners moving forward.”