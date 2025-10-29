Integrity360, Paratus Namibia launch strategic cyber security partnership

Chad Bartlett, Director of Partnerships at Integrity360 and Andrew Hall, Managing Director of Paratus Namibia.

Integrity360, which positions itself as a leading cyber security solutions provider, and Paratus Namibia, a prominent ICT services company, today announced a strategic partnership designed to strengthen threat detection, response and overall cyber security resilience across the company.

The partnership underscores Paratus Namibia’s commitment to strengthening its security posture and prioritising proactive cyber defence measures. Under this collaboration, Integrity360 will deliver advanced extended detection and response (XDR), managed endpoint detection and response (EDR), incident response and penetration testing services to ensure continuous protection across all digital assets.

“Security is a shared responsibility,” said Andrew Hall, Managing Director of Paratus Namibia. “Partnering with Integrity360 allows us to strengthen our cyber resilience and protect our customers’ data with the highest standards. This partnership reinforces our commitment to secure, reliable services for all our clients.”

Stefan Frank-Schultz, Executive: Technical at Paratus Namibia, added: “By integrating advanced XDR, managed EDR and proactive testing, we are not just responding to threats, we are anticipating them. Our goal is to build a resilient security framework that empowers the Paratus Namibia cyber security team to operate confidently, knowing that threats are continuously monitored and mitigated by our extended team of experts from Integrity360.”

Chad Bartlett, Director of Partnerships at Integrity360, said: “This partnership is about more than technology, it’s about collaboration and trust. By combining our expertise with Paratus Namibia’s commitment to cyber security, we deliver a comprehensive solution that strengthens their security posture, protects their clients and sets a new standard for proactive cyber defence in the region.”

The collaboration reflects both organisations’ commitment to accelerating a secure digital environment in Namibia, enhancing trust and building resilience against an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape.