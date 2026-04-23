Integrove launches PromptsVerse.ai to help enterprises with AI prompting

PromptsVerse.ai helps companies manage prompting in a safe, organised way.

As AI adoption accelerates across businesses, many organisations face the same challenge: how to help teams use AI productively without losing control of quality, consistency and governance.

Integrove is proud to announce the launch of PromptsVerse.ai, built to solve exactly that issue. The platform gives enterprises a structured way to create, share and re-use prompts in a secure environment, while also offering a wider community space where users can discover prompts that work.

“We designed PromptsVerse.ai as an enterprise product to help businesses move beyond ad hoc AI usage and towards a more governed, repeatable approach. Instead of leaving prompting to individual trial and error, the platform gives teams a dedicated space to build standards, share knowledge and collaborate more effectively around AI,” says Rory McCrindle, PromptsVerse.ai creator.

For organisations developing internal AI policies or looking to ensure employees follow best-practice prompting standards, the platform provides a practical way to embed those requirements into day-to-day workflows.

McCrindle adds: “Everything's driven on prompts, but we don't have a great place to look for and to share prompts across teams within organisations. Most companies have AI policies for their staff, but the problem is that no one's really enabling them to easily find prompts and re-use them internally.”

PromptsVerse.ai built for security

Security forms a major part of the platform’s foundation. PromptsVerse.ai offers secure private workspaces and will provide fully managed LLM environments, giving businesses a governed space where teams can experiment, collaborate and scale AI usage more safely. This matters particularly to companies that want to stop sensitive prompts or internal information from reaching public large language models or training external systems. For enterprises that need stronger control, private LLM options offer further reassurance.

"We handle the hosting, security and infrastructure, so your team can basically just focus on driving real business outcomes,” says McCrindle.

This support matters because businesses want to unlock the benefits of AI without taking on the added burden of managing the underlying infrastructure themselves. By handling the technical and governance foundations, PromptsVerse.ai makes AI adoption more practical and more sustainable at scale.

The platform also tackles another growing challenge inside organisations: making prompt knowledge re-usable. When useful prompts stay with individual employees, businesses lose the opportunity to build shared capability.

PromptsVerse.ai turns prompting into something teams can document, refine and re-use across the business, helping companies create greater consistency in how they apply AI. In that sense, the platform does more than support experimentation; it helps organisations operationalise what works.

The platform also includes systems that assess prompt quality and control. McCrindle says this gives businesses “peace of mind, since there is prompt injection scanning happening” in the background, helping ensure safety remains a top priority.

Creating a community of verified and reliable prompts

Community plays an essential role in the platform. For individuals and teams who want to discover prompts, contribute ideas and learn from others, PromptsVerse.ai includes collaborative features that highlight valuable contributions.

Features such as reputation, top contributors and workspace-level recognition, such as upvotes, encourage useful participation and reward people who add value. These features create a community layer that supports discovery and engagement, while still fitting the more structured environment enterprises need.

At a time when businesses face growing pressure to adopt AI responsibly, PromptsVerse.ai enters the market with a clear proposition: help organisations manage prompting in a safer, more organised way, while creating space for collaboration, experimentation and shared learning. For enterprises seeking governed AI usage, and for users looking to find and share prompts that deliver results, it offers a timely new platform.

Discover more at promptsverse.ai and let our team help you scale your AI governance efforts.