Intel unveils Xeon 6 processors to secure stake in billion-dollar growth market

The Intel Xeon 6 SoC with its heat lid removed (Image: Intel Corporation).

Intel has launched Xeon 6 processors to support data centre workloads and AI processing. The company claims the processors will deliver up to 2.4x the capacity for radio access network workloads.

Intel cites IDC research, which states that organisations are projected to spend up to $153 billion on generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) by 2027, with total spending for machine learning and analytics reaching $361 billion.

According to the research firm: “GenAI spending will account for 28.1% of overall AI spending, up significantly from 9.0% in 2023. GenAI spending will remain strong well beyond the build-out phase as these solutions become a foundational element in enterprises' digital business control platforms.”

The IDC adds that GenAI infrastructure, including hardware, infrastructure as a service and system infrastructure software will represent the largest area of investment during the build-out phase.

“But GenAI services will gradually overtake infrastructure by the end of the forecast, with a five-year CAGR of 76.8%. The GenAI software segments will see the fastest growth over the 2023-2027 forecast, with GenAI platforms/models delivering a CAGR of 96.4%, followed by GenAI application development and deployment, and applications software, with an 82.7% CAGR.”

Modernise infrastructure

Technology business leaders and pundits acknowledge that organisations will need to modernise infrastructure to meet the demands of next-gen workloads like AI – and will require high-performing and efficient compute.

The launch of Xeon 6 means customers can access performance-cores (P-cores) to ensure performance for data centre and network infrastructure workloads to create a server consolidation opportunity.

Intel explains that P-cores are designed for high-performance tasks and optimised to run demanding workloads that require more compute power.

Xeon 6 is expected to deliver performance in traditional machine learning, smaller GenAI models and GPU (graphics processing units) accelerated workloads in a host central processing unit (CPU) capacity.

Boost for telecoms

The Xeon 6 system-on-a-chip (SoC) is designed to enhance the telecommunications industry by integrating cloud technologies and AI capabilities.

Intel points out that with 5G and AI poised to transform connectivity, traditional network optimisation strategies no longer suffice.

The company says to unlock the full potential of next-gen networks and connectivity, telecoms operators are adopting technologies like network slicing, AI-powered radio controllers and cloud-native architectures.

Intel says the Xeon 6 processors have seen broad adoption across the data centre ecosystem, with more than 500 designs available now or in progress.

The company adds that server systems, software solutions and services will be available globally via companies including AT&T, Samsung, Verizon, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo, Microsoft, Nutanix, Nvidia, Oracle, Red Hat, SAP, Supermicro, Vodafone, VMware and Wind River.

Michelle Johnston Holthaus, interim co-CEO of Intel and CEO of Intel Products, says: “The Xeon 6 family delivers the industry’s best CPU for AI and groundbreaking features for networking.”