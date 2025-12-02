Intellergy secures large private education group for Fee-Flow automation platform

Shauniqué Baatjies, Head of Business Development at Intellergy.

Across South Africa, education institutions are facing a turning point. While campuses have digitised classrooms, communication systems and student engagement tools, one area has remained stubbornly manual: payment processing and financial reconciliation.

The consequence?

A widening gap between administrative expectations and operational reality.

The roll-out of Intellergy’s Fee-Flow across a large private education group (client name withheld for confidentiality) highlights a broader trend: finance teams in education are no longer willing to accept the risks, delays and inefficiencies of manual receipting. They are demanding systems that offer accuracy, transparency and certainty – in real-time.

Why manual financial processes can’t keep up with modern education

For years, institutions have relied on manual POS inputs, fragmented reporting and reconciliation processes that depend on human accuracy. But as institutions scale, these workflows introduce three major challenges:

1. Compounded risk

Every manual entry is an opportunity for error. Across multi-campus environments, even small inaccuracies multiply rapidly.

2. Limited visibility

Finance leaders increasingly require daily financial intelligence, not end-of-month surprises. Manual systems simply can’t match this need.

3. Operational drag

Administrators spend time re-checking numbers instead of supporting students or focusing on strategic work.

These aren’t just operational problems. They directly affect an institution’s ability to plan, forecast and govern effectively.

As Shauniqué Baatjies, Head of Business Development at Intellergy, puts it: “Institutions are realising that financial automation isn’t about replacing people – it’s about freeing teams to focus on higher-value work. When payment accuracy becomes automatic, everything else accelerates.”

Strategic shift: From payment collection to financial intelligence

The institutions adopting Fee-Flow aren’t doing so just to “automate reconciliation”. They are shifting their financial operating model entirely.

The deployment across the group’s various campuses underscores this shift. The question these institutions asked wasn’t: “How do we speed up payments?” but rather:

“How do we build a financial system that is accurate by design?”

Fee-Flow’s automation engine – linking payments to students or applicants, pushing final amounts to POS and generating real-time dashboards – represents a move toward what modern finance teams now expect:

Immediate insights rather than delayed reports.

Audit readiness, not audit preparation.

Operational consistency across campuses.

Data-driven decision-making at leadership level.

This is finance infrastructure as an enabler, not an afterthought.

The case for real-time financial visibility in education

As institutions grow, their financial complexity grows with them:

Different campuses

Different payment channels

Different student behaviours

Different administrative teams

Without automation, this complexity becomes a barrier to strategy. With automation, it becomes an advantage.

Finance leaders can begin to track patterns in student payments, anticipate revenue cycles, reduce reconciliation cycles and respond proactively to risk – all of which were previously impossible in a manual environment.

A faster, fairer experience for students

Students increasingly expect consumer-level experiences in every interaction with an institution – including payments.

Automation removes friction. It removes uncertainty. It removes inconsistencies between campuses.

And in doing so, it improves not just operational efficiency but also student trust and perception of the institution.

Building a future-proof finance function

Education institutions that are modernising their financial operations today aren’t doing so because it’s trendy. They’re doing it because:

The scale of transactions has increased.

Compliance expectations have tightened.

Auditors demand accuracy and traceability.

Students expect speed and transparency.

Leadership teams want real-time governance.

Payment automation is no longer a “nice-to-have” – it’s a foundational capability.

Where education finance is headed next

The institutions investing in automation today are positioning themselves for:

Stronger governance.

More resilient operations.

Higher student satisfaction.

Reduced operational cost over time.

Data-driven leadership decision-making.

Fee-Flow is part of this movement, but the movement itself is bigger than any one platform.

The future of education finance will be defined by institutions that choose clarity over complexity – and automation over manual work.

Early adopter opportunity

Early adopter institutions can qualify for priority implementation in Q2 2025, enabling them to modernise financial operations ahead of the next enrolment cycle.

Fee-Flow delivers the most value for:

Multi-campus education groups.

Institutions with 5 000+ students.

CIOs and CFOs navigating audit pressure and compliance demands.

Finance teams seeking real-time visibility and reduced reconciliation cycles.

Institutions aiming for scalable, future-proofed financial operations.

Are you a CIO or CFO facing similar challenges in payment processing and reconciliation? Discover how Fee-Flow can transform your financial operations and student experience.

Visit www.intellergy.com or e-mail hello@intellergy.com to book an Education Finance Automation Readiness Assessment.