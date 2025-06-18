Intellergy's AI-powered queue management platform transforms Gauteng licensing centres, cutting wait times, improving service delivery

A citizen scans a QR code at the Gauteng DLTC Pilot Centre to access Intellergy’s smart queue management system, enabling a contactless and efficient service experience. (Image: Intellergy)

Intellergy, a South African cloud and AI technology firm, has implemented its enterprise-grade queue management and payment platform across five Driver Licensing and Testing Centres (DLTCs) in Gauteng, delivering measurable improvements in customer experience, operational efficiency and service delivery.

Since deployment, average customer processing time has reduced from over 90 minutes to just 15-20 minutes. The implementation has also driven a 93% improvement in overall operational efficiency, decreased bottlenecks and enabled better staff allocation across departments.

The digital platform interface allows applicants to select services such as licence renewals or traffic infringements directly from their mobile phones, streamlining the queueing process. (Image: Intellergy)

“This is a case study in how AI-powered, cloud-native platforms can redefine public service delivery,” says Suman Moodley, CEO of Intellergy. “We’ve created a replicable and scalable solution that addresses a critical citizen service need – while offering the flexibility to serve other sectors like banking, healthcare and retail.”

Enterprise-grade tech stack with real results

Powered by AWS and built using Intellergy’s proprietary frameworks, the platform features:

Real-time analytics dashboards for live queue insights and performance tracking.

for live queue insights and performance tracking. API-first architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing IT systems.

that integrates seamlessly with existing IT systems. Automated, contactless payment processing with real-time reconciliation.

with real-time reconciliation. Mobile-responsive customer interface that requires no app downloads.

that requires no app downloads. Cloud-based scalability to handle high-volume transactions across multiple locations.

ROI and business value

Staff productivity boost: 40% increase in task efficiency at frontline counters.

40% increase in task efficiency at frontline counters. Cost savings: Significant reductions in paper-based processes and manual reconciliation.

Significant reductions in paper-based processes and manual reconciliation. Customer satisfaction: Informal feedback indicates reduced complaints and faster throughput.

B2B scalability and cross-industry use cases

Following the Gauteng success, Intellergy is engaging with enterprises across South Africa and globally – including in retail, healthcare, banking and large corporate environments – to extend this solution’s impact. The system’s modular design and enterprise-grade APIs allow for quick deployment without disrupting legacy systems.

Decision-makers can schedule a live platform demonstration to explore how the solution can be tailored to their environments.