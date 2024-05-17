Intellinexus establishes itself as first Snowflake Premier Partner in Africa, pioneering global data excellence for the continent

Jacques du Preez, Chief Operations Officer, and Zimkhita Buwa, Chief Executive Officer at Intellinexus.

In a significant milestone for the African tech industry, Intellinexus, which positions itself as a leading data analytics and cloud solutions provider, has achieved the first Snowflake Premier Partnership status in Africa. This partnership is a testament to Intellinexus's commitment to delivering cutting-edge data cloud solutions to businesses across the continent. Jacques du Preez, founder and COO at Intellinexus, says: “Our partnership with Snowflake allows us to unlock new possibilities for our clients. Together, we’re shaping the future of data-driven decision-making in Africa.”

Intellinexus's journey to Snowflake Premier Partnership began with a deep understanding of the challenges faced by African businesses in managing and leveraging their data. Recognising the potential of Snowflake's cloud data platform, Intellinexus embarked on a mission to become a trusted partner for businesses looking to harness the power of their data. Over the years, Intellinexus has invested heavily in building a team of Snowflake-certified experts who possess the skills and knowledge required to design, implement and manage Snowflake solutions. This commitment to excellence has enabled Intellinexus to deliver numerous successful projects, helping businesses across various industries to unlock the value of their data.

Snowflake, a leading cloud data platform, offers a unique partnership programme that recognises and rewards partners who demonstrate exceptional expertise in delivering Snowflake solutions. The Premier Partnership tier is reserved for organisations that have demonstrated a deep understanding of Snowflake's platform and have a proven track record of delivering successful projects. Selim Abid, META Partners & Alliances Lead at Snowflake, says: “Intellinexus’s commitment to excellence and progress underpins this success and is a strong indicator of their alignment to Snowflake’s ethos. This is a significant and well-deserved milestone to jointly celebrate Intellinexus as Snowflake's first Premier Partner in Africa.”

The impact on African businesses

Zimkhita Buwa, CEO at Intellinexus, says: "This achievement would not have been possible without our talented team, the immense support from our clients and our partner, Snowflake. The elevation to a Premier Partner signifies not just a milestone, but a movement towards data empowerment and transformative change across the African tech landscape."

Intellinexus’s Snowflake Premier Partnership is expected to have a significant impact on African businesses, particularly those looking to modernise their data infrastructure and harness the power of their data. With Intellinexus's expertise and Snowflake's cutting-edge platform, businesses can now:

Accelerate time to value: Businesses can quickly and easily access, analyse and share their data, enabling them to make data-driven decisions faster than ever before.

Businesses can quickly and easily access, analyse and share their data, enabling them to make data-driven decisions faster than ever before. Reduce costs: The cloud-based architecture eliminates the need for expensive on-premises hardware and infrastructure, helping businesses to reduce their IT costs and improve their bottom line.

The cloud-based architecture eliminates the need for expensive on-premises hardware and infrastructure, helping businesses to reduce their IT costs and improve their bottom line. Scale easily: Snowflake's platform is designed to scale seamlessly, allowing businesses to handle growing data volumes and user demands without the need for costly upgrades or migrations.

Snowflake's platform is designed to scale seamlessly, allowing businesses to handle growing data volumes and user demands without the need for costly upgrades or migrations. Enhance security and compliance: The platform is built with security and compliance in mind, ensuring that businesses can protect their data and meet regulatory requirements.

Benefits of the Premier Partnership

Enhanced support and services: As a Premier Partner, Intellinexus brings unmatched support and services to clients utilising Snowflake's platform. This partnership ensures that customers receive personalised assistance and expert guidance for their data management needs.

As a Premier Partner, Intellinexus brings unmatched support and services to clients utilising Snowflake's platform. This partnership ensures that customers receive personalised assistance and expert guidance for their data management needs. Access to cutting-edge technologies: Being a Premier Partner means gaining exclusive access to cutting-edge technologies and solutions offered by Snowflake. Intellinexus clients benefit from the latest advancements, ie, Arctic LLM and the Cortex AI platform, to accelerate customers’ GenAI ambitions, giving Intellinexus a competitive edge in the market.