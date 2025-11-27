Intelo launches automation platform that cuts reporting time by 95%

Celine Thungaveloo, Chief Sales Officer at Intelo.

Intelo, a trusted ICT services provider, today announced a significant advancement in enterprise automation with the launch of Frankie, its new platform and customised service offering. Frankie has already reduced manual reporting and monitoring times by over 95% for clients across finance and operations.

The announcement positions Intelo as one of the few African-born companies delivering true end-to-end intelligent automation, combining automated workflows, advanced data extraction and AI-powered reporting into a single integrated ecosystem.

A new backbone for modern business operations

As organisations fight to remain competitive in a fast-changing digital economy, Intelo’s automation platform is emerging as a critical enabler for businesses that need to move faster, make sharper decisions and eliminate manual bottlenecks.

“With this new automation platform, we’re re-engineering the way organisations operate,” says Celine Thungaveloo, Chief Sales Officer at Intelo. “Teams once drowning in repetitive tasks can now redirect their energy towards strategy, innovation and delivering real customer impact. That’s the true promise of intelligent automation.”

Real-world impact

Intelo’s newest automation deployments demonstrate the scale of the shift:

Client A:

Previously required two weeks to compile multi-format client reports.

Reports are now fully automated, with AI-enabled interrogation of each report.

Reporting cycles have been reduced from weeks to near real-time, freeing teams to focus on analysis, not administration.

Client B:

Managed a team manually monitoring multiple publishing sites for critical industry data.

Manual extraction and analysis took several weeks before insights could be turned into strategy.

Intelo has automated the entire pipeline – monitoring, extraction, storage and insight generation – compressing the process from weeks to hours, giving the client a decisive competitive advantage.

Automation at scale demands a fully integrated ecosystem that transforms how work flows across an organisation. “Our clients don’t just want automation; they want meaningful outcomes,” adds Thungaveloo. “The future belongs to businesses that design for the customer, operate with intelligence and innovate without hesitation. We are helping our clients future-proof their businesses by giving them the tools to act faster, adapt quicker and compete smarter in an increasingly complex and data-driven environment.”

Intelo’s updated platform brings together low-code and no-code workflow design, robotic process automation (RPA), AI-driven data classification and insight generation, real-time analytics and end-to-end process orchestration. Together, these capabilities create a seamless automation environment where processes are not only executed faster and more accurately, but also continuously optimised for intelligence, efficiency and strategic impact.

Empowering faster, smarter decision-making

As automation rapidly advances and integrates more deeply with AI, Intelo continues to design and deploy systems that actively generate predictive insights, strengthen operational resilience and speed up strategic decision-making across entire organisations. By combining intelligent automation with real-time data intelligence, Intelo helps business leaders respond to change proactively rather than reactively, ensuring they stay ahead of market shifts and internal bottlenecks.

Across every sector, organisations are feeling the strain of slow reporting cycles, fragmented data and teams overwhelmed by manual processes that simply cannot keep up with modern demands. Intelo’s latest automation capabilities directly address these pain points by removing operational backlogs, giving businesses the clarity and speed they need to make timely decisions. “We’re transforming slow, manual processes into fast, data-driven action because organisations need clarity, not chaos. We stand ready to support our customers in their data and automation journey,” concludes Thungaveloo

Founded in 2018, Intelo is a visionary, trusted and leading technology organisation in Africa.

Founded within the ITNA Group of Companies, Intelo rebranded in 2023 as an independent entity focused on delivering trusted, leading ICT services. Backed by more than eight years of proven customer satisfaction and industry excellence, the company now serves two core segments – municipalities and enterprise clients – with tailored, high-impact solutions for each.