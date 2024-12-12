Intelys expands to Western Cape region off the back of substantial growth

Intelys provides proactive and managed solutions. (Image: Supplied)

Intelys positions itself as a leading provider of networking, cloud and security solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of managed and professional services. Guided by core business principles, the company has built an impressive client base addressing different technology requirements across a diverse set of industries for organisations of different sizes.

With 13 years of building the Intelys platform, the team at Intelys has a strong belief and grounding in the people who work there. This engineering heavy company prides itself on the level of expertise and skill it offers to the market. With multiple certifications across multiple market-leading vendors, Intelys is primed to pack a serious punch when it comes to looking after your infrastructure.

“Our people are our life blood,” said Alistair Scott, Director, South Africa at Intelys.

What makes Intelys different are the principles that are deep set throughout the organisation. These include:

Agility and the ability to act quickly and efficiently. Openness and transparency. Integrity at its core. Doing what is right for its clients. Recognising that its people are its biggest asset. Investing in long-term relationships with clients and serving as an extension of their team.

Where Intelys has found its biggest success is in partnering smartly with best-of-breed technologies. Neal Daines, Intelys' Head of Operations, stated: "We like to stick to our knitting."

Intelys specialises in five main solution areas:

Secure networking

Helping organisations move to a zero trust network architecture.

Infrastructure support

Extending the Intelys team into your environment to ensure your organisation has access to suitably skilled resources, ensuring you meet the demands of your business.

Cyber security

Helping clients navigate governance, risk and compliance by implementing the correct standards and controls.

Data centre platforms

Creating data centre flexibility and easy access to ecosystems like NAP, JINX, ACX and Equinix.

Secure cloud

A simplified and secure cloud networking infrastructure designed to meet your evolving needs.

Intelys offers proactive and managed solutions across all these solution areas to give its customers peace of mind. The company's consultative approach yields the best results for the Intelys customers, where they understand the lay of the land and that not all customers are created equal.

Intelys' expansion into Cape Town marks an exciting new chapter in the company’s journey of growth and innovation. Fuelled by strong performance and increasing demand for its solutions, this strategic move underscores Intelys' commitment to bringing its expertise closer to clients and communities in the region. By establishing a presence in Cape Town, Intelys not only strengthens its position as a leader in its field, but also creates opportunities for local partnerships, job creation and economic contribution.

"In my time at Intelys, I've witnessed the team's remarkable growth, which is a testament to the company's success," said Tarryn Maarschalk, Head of Go to Market at Intelys.

Having a local presence reflects Intelys' belief in the power of connection, collaboration and delivering exceptional value to its clients. This is just the beginning of an exciting new journey for Intelys in the Cape Town region.

For an intro to the Intelys Western Cape representative and to find out more about Intelys, contact info@intelys.com.