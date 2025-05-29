Intelys is the most specialised Fortinet partner in Africa

Intelys recognised by Fortinet.

Intelys, which positions itself as a leading managed services provider (MSP) with a strong technical capability, has been officially recognised as the most specialised Fortinet partner in Africa. This milestone is a testament to Intelys’ long-standing partnership with Fortinet and aligns with its goal of becoming an expert partner in the next 12 months

As the line between business continuity and cyber security blurs, the role of an MSP is no longer about support, it’s about strategic advantage. Modern enterprises aren’t just looking for someone to “manage the network”; they need partners who understand the business, anticipate threats and build resilient, future-ready environments from the inside out. That’s where Intelys stands apart: not as an external vendor, but as a catalyst for operational strength, an extension of your team with the technical depth and field-tested experience to lead from the front.

“An MSP isn’t just a vendor,” says Neal Daines, Director of Intelys. “When done right, they become a trusted extension of your IT team, sharing responsibility for security, uptime and innovation. This is especially important when working within complex ecosystems like Fortinet, where skills and real-world experience make all the difference.”

From the beginning, Intelys has taken a technology-first approach to growth, investing heavily in skills development, technical certifications and deep product knowledge. This focus has created one of the most capable Fortinet engineering teams on the continent, capable of supporting everything from daily operations to complex multi-site architecture and high-stakes cyber security projects.

Whether customers are looking for hands-on support with day-to-day management, fine-tuning of existing infrastructure or the design and roll-out of new security frameworks, Intelys delivers with precision and agility. The team’s ability to fully leverage the Fortinet Security Fabric, including SD-WAN, SASE, zero trust and cloud security, has made Intelys the partner of choice for enterprises seeking secure, scalable and future-ready environments.

“Our clients rely on us not just to keep things running, but to think ahead – to anticipate risks, identify efficiencies and architect solutions that align with their business goals,” adds Tarryn Maarschalk, GTM Head. “That requires a level of skill and partnership that goes far beyond traditional outsourcing.”

This recognition as the most specialised Fortinet partner in Africa cements Intelys’ position as a technical leader in the managed services space and reinforces its mission: to help businesses operate with confidence in a technology-driven world.