Intelys obtains expert level in Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program across SA

Pairing deep technical skills with a personal touch.

Intelys, which positions itself as a leading managed network and infrastructure services provider, announced that it has become an expert-level partner within Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program in South Africa. This achievement underscores Intelys’ continued efforts in maximising the Fortinet Security Fabric’s product and services portfolio, as well as obtaining certifications for employees as Fortinet experts to act as trusted advisors for customers.

“This achievement represents years of dedication, hard work and belief in the Fortinet vision,” said Neal Daines, Director, Intelys. “At Intelys, our approach has always been to pair deep technical skill with a personal, consultative touch. Our customers are part of our family, and this milestone affirms our commitment to providing them with best-in-class security outcomes.”

As an expert-level partner, the highest-level partner in the Fortinet Engage Partner Program, Fortinet recognises Intelys as a key channel partner with a broad range of cyber security expertise and the ability to best meet their customer needs with Fortinet’s industry-leading solutions.

A programme focused on enabling opportunities for partners

Fortinet is committed to helping partners meet new and evolving customer challenges created by work-from-anywhere models, hybrid IT environments and the evolving threat landscape through Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program and enablement tools for partners. The programme is focused on enabling growth opportunities that are unique, with Fortinet’s expansive portfolio built around the Fortinet Security Fabric, designed to secure customers’ entire infrastructure from the data centre to the cloud.

In addition, Fortinet is committed to helping partners grow productive, predictable and rewarding relationships to differentiate from competitors. The Fortinet Engage Partner Program helps partners acquire the industry knowledge they need to increase business opportunities, deliver digital acceleration for customers with customisable programmes and accelerate partner growth.

For more information about Intelys’ Fortinet solutions, please visit http://www.intelys.co.za.